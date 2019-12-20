MMJ Clinic of America Opens Missouri's Newest Medical Card Evaluation in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MMJ (Medical Marijuana) Clinic of America is now serving patients all across the show-me state for medical marijuana evaluations. With many are still unsure about how to get a medical marijuana card the company and doctors hope to ease that frustration. MMJ Clinic of America (MMJ CofA) provides needed access to medical marijuana for qualifying patients. The Kansas City office is located at 800 E. 101st Terrace, just north of highway 435 and Holmes Rd.

"At MMJ Clinic of America, we believe medical marijuana has boundless potential. Though new research is constantly emerging, it is clear medical marijuana can provide relief for many patients across Missouri. Our pledge is to help people from all walks of life who want access to medical marijuana." Dana Duckworth, D.O. MMJ Clinic of America Physician

As a service to patients and the community, MMJ Clinic of America (MMJ CofA) location will also manage a range of free wellness and medical marijuana educational events. The clinic plans to support local community events and initiatives throughout the year.

Walking patients through the process of acquiring an mmj card is top prioity to the clinic. MMJ CofA provides patients with an easy, four-step process for acquiring a med card. First, call to schedule an appointment with one of their state-licensed physicians. They can be reached 7 days a week from 9am-10pm (except Christmas) by phone at 816-708-1670. Next, patients are required by law to provide documentation of a qualifying medical condition in order to get approval for medical marijuana. Patients can call their doctor for records or authorize MMJ Clinic of America to call on your behalf. Third, patients must meet with their state-licensed physician to acquire a physician certification form. Finally, patients must submit this document along with some personal information through the Department of Health and Senior Services for approval. Documentation must be submitted within 30 days of meeting with a physician. Pending approval, patients will receive a Medical Marijuana Identification Card electronically.

With this help now patients of Kansas City and surrounding areas, will be better equipped to handle the process, including understanding the following rules and regulations. In order to get a Missouri med card, a patient must be a Missouri resident with a qualifying medical condition. This means they must have evidence of one of the state-approved qualifying conditions, including: chronic pain, opioid substitution, PTSD or other "debilitating psychiatric disorders", seizures, intractable migraines, Alzheimer's disease, terminal illness, autism, Crohn's disease, neuropathy, epilepsy, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, cachexia or wasting syndrome, Huntington's disease, IBS, multiple sclerosis, sickle cell anemia, and cancer. Persons with these conditions, or often something very close, are ideal candidates for medical marijuana, based on Missouri's laws. Missouri law has determined many conditions can be treated with medical marijuana. For people who aren't sure if their condition is a qualifying condition, MMJ Clinic of America recommends calling to speak with their team of trained professionals.

Missouri medical marijuana patients are always the clinics top priority and the staff at MMJ Clinic of America are continuously working to identify new and legal ways for patients to access the medication they need. This new location will serve a community of patients in Kansas City and provide them with legal medical marijuana purchase power used to help those suffering from medical conditions listed above.

