MMK+ (Ketchum) and Pantene Win Global Campaign of the Year at PRWeek Global Awards

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum and Pantene were awarded overall best in show at the PRWeek Global Awards, held virtually last week on Twitter. Pantene's "Suéltate El Pelo (Let Your Hair Down)," supported by Ketchum's office in Brazil as part of MMK+, was named Global Campaign of the Year in addition to winning Latin American Campaign of the Year. Ketchum (including MMK+ and Emanate) won a total of 10 PRWeek Global Awards and one High Commendation for work on behalf of its clients.

The Pantene campaign was brought to life with its extensive research behind Latin American women's unifying effort of empowerment and their belief that hair is their most powerful beauty asset. The campaign's creation strategically used these two components to communicate an empowering message to engage the brand's target audience.

"It's incredibly meaningful to see our work recognized on a global stage during this time of adversity, and it reaffirms the value of communication in a world seeking connection," said Barri Rafferty, partner, president and CEO of Ketchum. "I'm grateful for the valued partnerships we have with our clients, who continuously place their trust in us to take risks and explore creative ways to build and nurture relationships with their stakeholders."

Ketchum and its clients won awards in the following categories:

GLOBAL CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

"Suéltate El Pelo (Let Your Hair Down)"

P&G's Pantene with MMK+ (Ketchum) and Grey

BEST EUROPEAN CAMPAIGN (OUTSIDE U.K.)

"BURGER KING Deutschland's Spoiler WHOPPER"

Burger King with Emanate and Grabarz & Partner

BEST GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP CAMPAIGN

"We Believe"

Gillette with MMK+ (Ketchum) and Grey

BEST GLOBAL CONTENT

"We Believe"

Gillette with MMK+ (Ketchum) and Grey

BEST GLOBAL CREATIVE IDEA

"First Shave"

Gillette with MMK+ (Ketchum and Porter Novelli) and Grey

BEST GLOBAL EVENT ACTIVATION

"Seizing the Moment to Inform a Nation About Epilepsy"

UCB with Ketchum

BEST HEALTHCARE CAMPAIGN

"'Life Lolli' – The First Lollipop That Can Save Lives"

Bone Marrow Donor Center of the University Hospital Düsseldorf (KMSZ) with Ketchum, BBDO Group Germany, Peter Schmidt Group, Fuse and OMG

BEST INFLUENCER MARKETING CAMPAIGN

"'Life Lolli' – The First Lollipop That Can Save Lives"

Bone Marrow Donor Center of the University Hospital Düsseldorf (KMSZ) with Ketchum, BBDO Group Germany, Peter Schmidt Group, Fuse and OMG

BEST LATIN AMERICAN CAMPAIGN

"Suéltate El Pelo (Let Your Hair Down)"

P&G's Pantene with MMK+ (Ketchum) and Grey

BEST PUBLIC SECTOR CAMPAIGN

"'Life Lolli' – The First Lollipop That Can Save Lives"

Bone Marrow Donor Center of the University Hospital Düsseldorf (KMSZ) with Ketchum, BBDO Group Germany, Peter Schmidt Group, Fuse and OMG

In addition, Essity's Libresse brand and Ketchum (with AMV BBDO and Somesuch & Co.) received the Highly Commended designation for Best European Campaign for "Viva La Vulva."

The PRWeek Global Awards honor transformative work that demonstrates the highest standards across regions and territories, as well as the best teams, individuals and activations in the distinct markets of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe.

These awards follow a series of major award wins in recent months including Ketchum and Wendy's winning the Platinum SABRE for Best In Show at the In2 SABRE Awards, being named PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, and becoming the most-awarded PR firm in the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival with 29 Cannes Lions.

About Ketchum

The winner of 105 Cannes Lions and PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the most creatively awarded firm in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

