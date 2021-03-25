Mmmly Formally Announces Brand Launch

Mmmly was born from founder Nick Naclerio's personal struggle with sugary and processed products that led to an unhealthy relationship with food and the realization that taking care of yourself starts with what we put into our bodies. As a Michelin-Star trained chef, Nick took his experience and started developing the reimagined super cookie. One serving contains 5-6g of prebiotic fiber to boost gut health, 4g net carbs, and only 2g of added sugars, which is 65% less than its leading competitors. Mmmly contains non-GMO ingredients that are grain, gluten, wheat, and cane sugar free. The direct-to-consumer brand is releasing its first collection of better-for-you cookies in four flavors: Banana Chocolate Chip, Blueberry Shortbread, Dark Chocolate Chip, and Sweet Almond.

"I'm excited to share the foods you love that can now be enjoyed throughout the day," said founder Nicholas Naclerio. "Mmmly's redefining the sugary cookie category by creating functional and purposeful treats that are lower in sugar and includes prebiotic fiber that provides gut health and fuel for your brain."

Mmmly is available in full-size boxes (three 2-packs at $7.49) or sample packs (eight 2-packs at $19.99) at EatMmmly.com.

ABOUT MMMLY

Mmmly is on a mission to take food to new heights with clean, purposeful, and functional ingredients. Founded on the idea that food is essential for well-being, Mmmly uses innovative ingredients like monk fruit and tiger nut flour, features 5-6g of prebiotic fiber and 4g net carbs per serving, Mmmly is committed to fueling customers with low-carb and gut healthy snacks for any time of the day. Whether the customer is a young professional, parent or wellness lover, Mmmly strives to empower them to live at their highest potential.

For more information, check out EatMmmly.com or follow Mmmly at @EatMmmly .

SOURCE Mmmly

Related Links

https://www.eatmmmly.com

