MMO Games - Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast Through 2018-2022 by Revenue Model, Genre and Region
The "Global MMO Games Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global MMO games market is predicted to register a CAGR of 8% by 2022.
The growing popularity of digital content is driving the online gaming industry. Digital contents can be downloaded once and be played across PC and Xbox One multiple times. This is resulting in an increased number of players.
One trend affecting this market is the growth in the online gaming industry. According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the availability of several payment services. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of latest MMO game applications
Availability of several payment services
The popularity of many MMO games with in-app purchases is increasing among gamers. The convenience of switching to various payment options such as VISA, MasterCard, and others as per convenience attracts these buyers.
High cost of latest MMO game applications
The increased cost of latest MMO game applications compel gamers to opt for substitutes such as freeware mobile game applications.
Key Players
- Activision Blizzard
- Electronic Arts
- NetEase Games
- Tencent
- Valve
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REVENUE MODEL
- Segmentation by revenue model
- Comparison by revenue model
- F2P - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- P2P - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by revenue model
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENRE
- Segmentation by genre
- Comparison by genre
- MMORPG - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- MMOFPS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- MMORTS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by genre
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth of cryptocurrency
- Emergence of gamification
- Games converting to F2P model
- Use of blockchain technology
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard
- Electronic Arts
- NetEase Games
- Tencent
- Valve
