MMO Games - Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast Through 2018-2022 by Revenue Model, Genre and Region

The global MMO games market is predicted to register a CAGR of 8% by 2022.

The growing popularity of digital content is driving the online gaming industry. Digital contents can be downloaded once and be played across PC and Xbox One multiple times. This is resulting in an increased number of players.

One trend affecting this market is the growth in the online gaming industry. According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the availability of several payment services. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of latest MMO game applications

Availability of several payment services

The popularity of many MMO games with in-app purchases is increasing among gamers. The convenience of switching to various payment options such as VISA, MasterCard, and others as per convenience attracts these buyers.

High cost of latest MMO game applications

The increased cost of latest MMO game applications compel gamers to opt for substitutes such as freeware mobile game applications.

Key Players

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

NetEase Games

Tencent

Valve

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REVENUE MODEL

Segmentation by revenue model

Comparison by revenue model

F2P - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

P2P - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by revenue model

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENRE

Segmentation by genre

Comparison by genre

MMORPG - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

MMOFPS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

MMORTS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by genre

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growth of cryptocurrency

Emergence of gamification

Games converting to F2P model

Use of blockchain technology

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

NetEase Games

Tencent

Valve

