MMR Vaccine Licensing Called Into Question Following ICAN's Latest FOIA Exposure of FDA Coverup

"It's alarming that an appeal was required to get this information, but it's more alarming that every time ICAN prevails in obtaining a FOIA disclosure from the FDA, CDC or HHS, we learn about another serious shortcoming in their duties to assure Americans' health and health care," says Del Bigtree, ICAN founder and host of the weekly fact-based medical news show "The HighWire."

The MMR vaccine is at the heart of the vaccine debate. The following are some of the key facts learned from the clinical trial reports produced by the FDA, which the agency relied upon to license the MMR:

There were eight clinical trials that in total had less than 1,000 individuals, out of which only 342 children received the MMR vaccine

The safety review period only tracked 'adverse events' for 42 days after injection

More than half or a significant percent of all participants in each of the eight trials developed gastrointestinal symptoms and upper respiratory infections

All adverse events were generically described as 'other viruses' and not considered in safety profile of licensure

The control group received other vaccines for either rubella or measles and rubella, and none of the controls received a placebo (an inert substance such as a saline injection)

Bigtree, an Emmy-Award winning producer, and director of the documentary "Vaxxed: From Coverup to Catastrophe," says the reason for increased vaccine hesitancy is not unreasonable fear, but a growth in awareness of the corruption, secrecy and obvious overt propaganda surrounding vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry.

"Thanks to the laws in this country that for now at least permit access to various government records, we now know the MMR vaccine was licensed using an irresponsibly small and limited group of children," says Bigtree.

"But what's even more alarming is learning about the serious adverse events that were known and acknowledged, yet ignored in order to license the MMR vaccine," Bigtree adds, noting "This was after only tracking adverse events for 42 days after injection – imagine what they might have found had they tracked safety for three years against an appropriate control, like they do for drugs."

