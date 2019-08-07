M&M'S® Chocolate Candies Announces English Toffee Peanut As Winning Flavor In 2019 "Flavor Vote" Campaign

"We love inviting our fans to partake in the flavor innovation process and influence the M&M'S products they see on shelves," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director, M&M'S. "We were thrilled to see so many of our passionate fans engage in the campaign and cast their votes, with English Toffee Peanut as the overwhelming fan-favorite!"

Earlier this year, M&M'S launched three new, internationally-inspired M&M'S Peanut flavors with its 2019 Flavor Vote campaign: Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, Thai Coconut Peanut and English Toffee Peanut. The brand asked fans nationwide to take a "mini vacation with their mouths" by trying each peanut flavor and voting for their favorite to remain on store shelves.

M&M'S fans nationwide can find M&M'S English Toffee Peanut on mms.com and on shelves at retailers nationwide in Share Size (2.83 oz.) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch (8 oz.).

