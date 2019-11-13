MMS Education Appoints Jodie Buenning to Executive Vice President

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MMS Education, a national marketing, communications, strategic consulting firm helping corporations and organizations make a positive impact in the education market, announces the appointment of Jodie Buenning to Executive Vice President.

In her role, Jodie will lead the development of new business and provide marketing and communications support to current clients. She will work with the company's executive leaders — Susan Meell, Karen Ellis, and Suzanne Caimi Lynn — to strengthen and continue to grow the firm's thought-leadership position as experts in helping organizations and companies reach educators.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jodie to the MMS Education team. Her proven track record and experience will help us realize our mission to positively influence the lives of students and educators through partnership with others," said Suzanne Caimi Lynn, President.

Jodie brings nearly 25 years of experience in education marketing and communications for a wide range of organizations, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies and not-for-profit organizations. Prior to joining MMS Education, Jodie served as vice president of marketing and communications for bulb Digital Portfolio, an education start-up. Previously, she served as the chief education strategist at Dun & Bradstreet's education division, MDR, and as the chief communications officer for the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE).

She will join Suzanne Caimi Lynn, President of MMS Education, at the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Conference: Solve Together, being held in Washington, DC, on November 13 – 15. Hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the event convenes business leaders and cross-sector visionaries to explore how to create a greater impact on society through collaboration.

About MMS Education

MMS Education, certified as a Women-Owned Business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), works with for-profit companies and not-for-profit organizations, foundations, and government agencies to help them make a positive impact in the lives of students, teachers, parents, and administrators. For 40 years, the firm has collaborated with clients to build and deliver customized marketing, sales, and communications programs on time and on budget. Recent and current clients include Dairy Management, Inc., the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, GENYOUth, ETS, Crayola, The Walt Disney Company, Evan-Moor, Presidential Youth Fitness Program, BrainPOP/PlayMada Games, K12, the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and many others. Learn more at mmseducation.com.

News Media Contact:

Jodie Buenning

Email: jbuenning@mmseducation.com

Tel: 215-579-8590 ext 3165

SOURCE MMS Education

