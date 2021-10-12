M&M'S® Ice Cream Unveils New Seasonal Holiday Fun Cups

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just ahead of the holiday season, Mars Wrigley is delivering better moments and more smiles to ice cream fans by announcing the arrival of its newest innovation – M&M'S® Ice Cream Holiday Fun Cups – offering a delicious treat for those looking to get into the holiday spirit this year.

M&M’S® Ice Cream Holiday Fun Cups, on shelves this month, are filled with vanilla-flavored ice cream, a delicious chocolate swirl and mixed with plenty of festive red and green M&M’S® Minis.

Recent research has shown that Americans no longer view ice cream as a treat just for the warmer weather, with 48% of consumers admitting to keeping ice cream in their freezer year round1, with nearly a quarter (22%) of ice cream sales occurring during the winter2.

"We know that Americans enjoy ice cream all year round, not just during the warmer months, so we wanted to deliver something special to fans for the holidays," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "This year, ice cream and M&M'S lovers alike can celebrate the season with the flavors they know and love, but now with an additional hint of excitement and festive joy with our M&M'S Ice Cream Holiday Fun Cups."

New M&M'S Ice Cream Holiday Fun Cups will begin rolling out in October 2021 at retailers nationwide in packs of 10. The treat joins the current M&M'S Ice Cream portfolio, which includes M&M'S Ice Cream Cones, M&M'S Ice Cream Fun Cups available in Vanilla with Chocolate Swirl and Chocolate Swirl and M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, available in Vanilla, Mint, Classic and Chocolate. The Mars Wrigley Ice Cream Portfolio also includes a variety of TWIX® Ice Cream Bars and SNICKERS Ice Cream bars.

