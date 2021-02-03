M&M'S® Super Bowl LV Ad Shows How Fun And Humor Have The Power To Help Bring Us Closer Together

Titled "Come Together," the spot features a variety of relatable "wow, I really shouldn't have done that" scenarios and the people in them choosing to make it better with a bag of M&M'S. Like the person who kicked your airplane seat when you tried to recline, or the friends who botched their gender reveal party, or even the guy who can't stop mansplaining, no matter how hard he tries. The new ad was created by BBDO New York.

"I always try to take part in well-intentioned campaigns with brands that align with my sense of humor, so this ad was a perfect fit," said Levy of his appearance in the spot. "One of the things I loved most about this campaign was the message about how something small – like sharing M&M'S – can help bring people together."

The ad, which was unveiled virtually in a live event via OnZoom earlier today, marks the first time Dan Levy has appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. Fans who missed the virtual unveil will be able to watch a replay of the premiere event this Friday on M&M'S social channels.

"M&M'S is a fun and colorful brand – so tapping into that humor to help us laugh and feel more connected to each other felt very right this year," said Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Of course, having Dan bring his incredible talent and comedic wit only makes the story stronger. The new commercial is a great extension of our Mars Wrigley's purpose to create better moments that make the world smile."

The full 30-second spot will air during the first commercial break following the kickoff of Super Bowl LV, which will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. This will be M&M'S sixth Super Bowl ad in the past decade.

