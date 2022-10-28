MMTEC, Inc. Announces Amendment to Memorandum and Articles of Association

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MMTEC, Inc. ("MMTEC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MTC) filed an Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands to increase the maximum number of shares that the Company is authorized to issue from 50,000,000 to 5,000,000,000. This change to the Company's authorized capital became effective upon the Registrar of Corporate Affairs's acceptance of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association on October 26, 2022.

About MMTEC, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, our Company mainly focuses on investment banking and asset management business, providing customers with one-stop and all-round financial services. In addition to traditional incubation and investment in domestic and foreign companies listed in the United States, it also launched the HiFund platform to attracting global institutional and individual investors to invest in the most competitive Chinese assets.

More information about the Company can be found at: www.haisc.com.

