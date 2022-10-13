MN Custom Homes Launches 2022 Northwest Idea House

Washington's largest private, infill homebuilder partners with 425 Magazine to showcase the latest in-home design innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MN CUSTOM HOMES, the state's largest private homebuilder specializing in single-family, infill homesites, is pleased to announce that it has launched its first of two Northwest Idea Houses in partnership with 425 Magazine. The home is located in the Robinswood neighborhood of East Bellevue at 2024 150th Avenue SE and features some of the latest home technology innovations integrated throughout and powered by Brilliant's Smart Home System – all of which will be featured in the December issue of 425 Magazine. Proceeds from the sale of the home will benefit Bellevue-based nonprofit, Jubilee REACH for its in-school and community outreach programs.

MN Custom Homes Northwest Idea House inspired by an 1880s William Morris wallpaper and the latest in functional design and technology. MN Custom Homes Northwest Idea House features a dramatic two-story great room designed to open the home to Washington's verdant outdoors. Proceeds from the sale of the home will benefit Bellevue, Washington non-profit Jubilee REACH and its work in Bellevue's public schools. MN Custom Homes Northwest Idea House took design inspiration from an 1880s William Morris wallpaper selected to adorn the first-floor powder room. Proceeds from the sale of the home will benefit Bellevue, Washington non-profit Jubilee REACH and its work in Bellevue's public schools.

Whether it's smart connected appliances that automatic software updates and advanced diagnostics an app to start the electric brick pizza oven on your drive home, MN Custom Homes has designed this Northwest Idea House with functional luxury – innovations that make life easier, more comfortable and more affordable over time. Among other features, the home has a built-in flex/study room with space-saving & smart Tonal fitness machine and the expansive Primary Walk-in Closet features an enclosed steam cleaner eliminating dry cleaning trips.

The Robinswood home is transitional in its design with elements inspired by the 1890s William Morris wallpaper found in the powder room. The color palette throughout the house captures the latest trends in layered shades of white, rich wood, warm gray, terra cotta, and sage green. Bold brass fixtures add warmth and character throughout.

In the past 11 years, MN Custom Homes has built 307 single family homes throughout the Greater Puget Sound's Eastside communities of Kirkland, Bellevue and Redmond. With housing in short supply in the region and demand at an all-time high, the company expects another 65 to come online in 2023.

This Northwest Idea House marks the third time MN has gifted proceeds to Jubilee REACH. In addition, 11 subcontractors and vendors also contributed discounts and donations to the home, including Monogram, Seattle Lighting, Signature Interiors, Delta/Brizo, Garage Experts and Abbrio, among others. Jubilee REACH will turn those funds into game-changing assistance for local families, and students who normally struggle to make ends meet. The nonprofit helps local schools host safe and enriching before- and after-school programs, providing English as a Second Language (ESL) families with access to classes, health care and legal services. Its thrift store offers affordable household goods, clothing and groceries to families, and Jubilee hosts community-building events, such as its annual Festival of Trees holiday fundraising celebration.

About MN Custom Homes

MN Custom Homes, LLC is the leading in-fill builder among Seattle's Greater Eastside, building Thoughtful Homes that Inspire Community. Founded in 2011, the company has combined the seamless personalization of a custom home with the efficiencies of in-fill spec construction. Known for its commitment to the communities it serves, MN Custom Homes brings meaningful change through its support of Jubilee REACH, Imagine Housing and the Arbor Day Foundation. In addition to winning multiple "Best Places to Work" awards, the company also holds back-to-back "Builder of the Year" accolades from 425 Magazine. For more information visit mncustom.com .

