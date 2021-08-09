MNJ Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing IT Solution Providers in North America with 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 Honor

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies , a midmarket-focused managed services and digital transformation provider, today announced that it has been named to the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 list. The prestigious honor by The Channel Company brand recognizes the top 150 North American technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants for fast growth and top performance over the previous two years. MNJ is 110 on the 2021 list.

"It's an incredible honor to be named to the CRN Fast Growth 150 list, and to receive national recognition for our growth and success," said Susan Kozak, MNJ Co-Founder and CEO. "Congratulations to MNJ and our entire team."

MNJ provides a range of IT systems, solutions and services to hundreds of companies across the United States. The woman-led company was founded in 2002 and offers networking and security technologies, cloud services and other innovations. In addition to being named to the 2021 CRN Fast Growth 150 list, the company also ranked #2 on the NextGen 101 list of Diversified Managed Service Providers and has won its eighth consecutive CRN Tech Elite 250 honor this past year. As a Fast Growth 150 company, MNJ is also invited to attend CRN's 2021 Best of Breed Conference, which brings together the most progressive and innovative leaders in the IT channel.

"CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."

A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. A complete list is available at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150 .

About MNJ Technologies

MNJ Technologies is a managed services and digital transformation provider that focuses on helping midmarket companies increase productivity, simplify IT systems and reduce costs through best-in-class vendor-agnostic solutions and services. The company's certified solution consultants and engineers help clients optimize operations through the use of SD-WAN, unified communications, networking, security, cloud and other technologies. MNJ was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in suburban Chicago. For more information, visit www.mnjtech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

