MNTD. by RAKwireless Launches World's First Everything-in-One Helium 5G Hotspot

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MNTD. the crypto-hardware company providing consumers with easy-to-use crypto-mining devices, has unveiled an industry-first everything-in-one 5G Helium hotspot.

The MNTD. 5G Hotspot combines multiple solutions in one device, eliminating the need for a complex setup and added cost of buying and combining multiple solutions from different vendors. The 5G device is designed to be future-proof and ready-to-use with upcoming Helium networks, such as WiFi6.

"Designing a product for non-technical crypto users is not easy—it takes time to get it right," says RAKwireless CEO Ken Yu. "We are thrilled to announce the next evolution of 5G devices. We have successfully built a device that enables a spectrum of wireless connectivity options—spanning 5G, WiFi6, 4G/LTE, and LoRa."

By hosting a MNTD. 5G hotspot, consumers help build 5G cellular coverage and are rewarded in cryptocurrency tokens. It mines only $HNT today. When HIP 51 is deployed, it will mine $MOBILE and $IOT tokens as well.

To maintain hardware simplicity and a clean look, the device uses a single cable to power the hotspot and connect to the network. The built-in USB-C port provides consumers flexible options for extensions, such as connecting to external outdoor radios.

The MNTD. 5G Hotspot is also powered by Qualcomm FSM10056, the industry's pioneering 5G chipset for CBRS small cells, only released at the end of 2021. While most manufacturers currently base their devices on the traditional x86 hardware platform, MNTD. moved its hardware to the ARM platform allowing it to use less power and cut unnecessary costs. MNTD. is the first manufacturer in the Helium network to make this move.

The MNTD. 5G Hotspot will be available in Q4 2022. For product details and more information visit getmntd.com/5g and subscribe to our newsletter for updates.

About MNTD.

MNTD. is a brand created by RAKwireless focused on making crypto-hardware accessible to everyday people. The company is on a mission to democratize cryptocurrency-related hardware and mining for the everyday people who want to earn rewards but haven't learned or don't want to learn the complex technicalities to operate them.

About RAKwireless

RAKwireless is a committed market leader in the globally evolving IoT landscape. The brand is passionate about eliminating design complexity and accelerating time-to-market for underserved and emerging markets, including open-source and industrial communities.

Their goal is to create easy-to-deploy solutions and modular IoT products that are accessible for all. They are working to grow a community of system integrators, developers, and IoT solution providers, who are passionate about taking IoT solutions further than ever before.

