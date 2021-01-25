Mānuka Health Introduces Revolutionary Technology and Accreditations for Ultimate Mānuka Honey Traceability.

To kick off 2021, Mānuka Health has launched four new initiatives to ensure every consumer receives a genuine, transparent, and high-quality jar of Mānuka honey. These traceability initiatives include:

Receiving a certified Non-GMO Project verification; North America's most trusted third-party verification for Non-GMO food.

verification; most trusted third-party verification for Non-GMO food. A partnership with UMF® , the Unique Mānuka Factor Honey Association, to dual rate Manuka Health's entire product range.

, the Unique Mānuka Factor Honey Association, to dual rate Manuka Health's entire product range. A partnership with Trust Codes® , the world-leading technology provider, to create unique QR codes so consumers can trace their Manuka Health honey from hive to jar.

, the world-leading technology provider, to create unique QR codes so consumers can trace their Manuka Health honey from hive to jar. A partnership with Oritain ™ , a scientific traceability company, that goes beyond label traceability to track the honey inside the jar.

Mānuka Health is the first Manuka honey company to implement these multifaceted certification and traceability programs simultaneously, proudly cementing the brand as a prominent leader and innovator in the Mānuka honey market.

Acknowledging this monumental milestone for the brand, Mānuka Health's GM of Marketing Kate Kember states, "Consumer trust and transparency has always been at the forefront of company ethos, which is why we pioneered MGO as the most transparent indicator of Mānuka honey's potency over a decade ago."

She adds, "With these new technologies and accreditations, we can meet consumers' increasing need for authenticity and we can continue to say with confidence that all of our honey is protected and traceable from beekeeper to jar. Our new packaging gives consumers the additional information they require to easily make that all important purchase decision."

Additional details about each new rollout can be found below:

Verifications + Ratings

Certified Non-GMO Project Verification

Mānuka Health is proud to announce that the entire Mānuka Health Mānuka honey range is now Non-GMO Project verified. Products bearing the Non-GMO Project Verified seal have gone through a comprehensive verification process according to a consensus-based rigorous standard for GMO avoidance.

UMF®, Unique Mānuka Factor Honey Association

Mānuka Health now includes MGO and UMF ratings as a 'super mark' to cut through the increasing confusion consumers face in selecting their Mānuka honey. By combining the most transparent rating system MGO (methylglyoxal), the key measure for Mānuka honey potency backed by sound scientific research, with the independently certified UMF® quality mark which verifies New Zealand origin, quality and potency, consumers can now easily navigate the honey aisle and be assured they are buying the exact potency the label displays.

Traceability + Transparency

Trust Codes® QR Codes

Mānuka Health's new packaging solution uses cryptographically unique codes to identify each and every honey jar, leveraging the power of mathematics and algorithms to deter and catch counterfeiters. Using individually coded unique QR codes, Mānuka Health can easily and directly communicate with consumers to confirm the authenticity of their purchase. Consumers can scan the QR code directly from the camera of their phone, confirming the batch number, packing date and place of manufacture of their individual jar. Counterfeiting this code is next to impossible, giving consumers the ultimate assurance that Mānuka Health's Mānuka honey is safe and authentic.

Oritain™ Scientific Traceability

Furthering the traceability and trust of their products, Mānuka Health uses Oritain™ scientific traceability to go beyond label traceability and trace the honey inside the jar. Independent verification by Oritain analyzes the naturally occurring chemicals in authentic Mānuka Health Mānuka honey and uses this data to produce an Origin Fingerprint. Once established, this Origin Fingerprint is used to verify the authenticity of Mānuka Health Mānuka honey as it moves through the suppply chain, reassuring shoppers that it is genuine Mānuka Health product. 'When a company goes the extra mile to have their product independently and scientifically tested, you can be confident you're choosing a brand that really cares about the quality and safety of the products it makes', says Science Commercialisation Director, Sam Lind, of Oritain.

About Mānuka Health

Mānuka Health is one of New Zealand's leading global Mānuka honey brands and one of the largest Mānuka honey producers in New Zealand. They produce more than three million jars of honey per year from its state-of-the-art production facility in Te Awamutu in the central North Island of New Zealand. Mānuka Health is made up of a growing team of dedicated specialists (about 1.5 billion bees and 200 humans) including a large New Zealand-based beekeeping team, second-to-none production and lab testing facilities. Their natural health and wellness portfolio include premium high grade MGO Mānuka honey, New Zealand Propolis, Mānuka Health's Mānuka honey carries the MGO, UMF, Oritain, FernMark, and non-GMO certifications. Carrying the official New Zealand FernMark™, the company flies the flag for its genuine New Zealand origin.

