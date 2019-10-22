Mo-DV Announces Mo2Go SpeedSpots™ and Special Local Area Network (SLAN™) Innovations

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mo-DV, a prominent Silicon Valley digital media technology company, announced the release of two game-changing innovations—Mo2Go SpeedSpots and SLAN—revolutionizing digital content delivery.

Mo2Go SpeedSpots are an amazing video content delivery architecture providing fast mobile video delivery without the need for an Internet connection. Mo2Go SpeedSpots provide an alternative to traditional internet video streaming and downloading to mobile devices, combining secure Digital Rights Management with fast Wi-Fi delivery of high-definition video content, even in places where there is inadequate or no Internet access.

The Mo2Go SpeedSpots are low-cost, physical content servers placed in high-traffic areas, such as airports, shopping centers, and train stations. These SpeedSpots connect automatically with any mobile device within range that's running the Mo2Go App, and in seconds transfers secure video content for streaming and downloading to that device. Thus, the user is able to download and enjoy a high-quality viewing experience without a connection to the Internet.

SLAN is an entirely new technology, in early development, that connects existing, local, business and home Wi-Fi access points into a mesh network with local content cache and proxy responses for content. Think of it as a Content Delivery Network (CDN) in the neighborhood. It is believed that these neighborhood networks can reduce bandwidth demand on the ISPs, reduce latency, and allow pre-loading of content. The result is a better viewing experience for users and lower costs for ISPs and content providers.

SLAN is inexpensive to deploy, as it only requires replacing or modifying existing Wi-Fi access points (usually paid for by the users). Applications for SLAN are many, including bandwidth reduction for ISPs; lower latency for video conferencing, video telephony, and gaming; pre-loading content during off-peak hours; and performing as a Mo2Go SpeedSpot.

"We are excited to announce Mo2Go SpeedSpots and SLAN. These innovations truly are revolutionary for digital content delivery," said Jessica Fullmer, Mo-DV CEO and Founder. "Now, we will quickly move forward with the expansion of our partner network, enabling them to capitalize on the high-margin revenue from content delivery and advertising to millions of untapped users, while also delivering an exceptional experience to end-user customers."

About Mo-DV:

Mo-DV was founded in 2001, and is based in Campbell, CA. Our client list includes Sony, Paramount, Amazon, Samsung, Dell, and memory manufacturers such as Sony Integral, PNY and SanDisk. For further information, about Mo2Go SpeedSpots, SLAN, and partnering opportunities, please view our backgrounder video here, or the Mo-DV website at www.mo-dv.com.

