Mobalytics Raises $11.25M Series A to Build World's Best Personal Gaming Assistant

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobalytics ( mobalytics.gg ), personal gaming assistant and analytics platform dedicated to helping video game fans master their favorite titles, announced it has raised $11.25 million Series A led by Almaz Capital and Cabra VC. The other investors participating in the round include HP Tech Ventures, General Catalyst, GGV Capital, RRE Ventures, Axiomatic and T1 Esports.

Mobalytics co-founder, Bogdan Suchyk Mobalytics wins Techcrunch Disrupt 2016

With the influx of capital, Mobalytics will expand into further development of its gaming assistant through better analytics and personalization. The company also plans to increase its engineering force, and hire additional product experts in the next six months.

Mobalytics has built resources to assist players in four different game genres: MOBA's (League of Legends) , Auto-battlers (Teamfight Tactics) , Trading Card Games (Legends of Runeterra) and First Person Shooters (Valorant) .

"Our team has built and tested the GPI (Gamer Performance Index), which allows us to analyze a player's performance by understanding their strengths and weaknesses. Therefore players get better at their favorite games," said Bogdan Suchyk, founder and CEO at Mobalytics. "We are ready to combine our technology and new resources to further personalize and level up the player experience."

Mobalytics has established relationships with Team Liquid, Golden Guardians, T1 and helped professional teams as a go-to scouting resource.

"All of our players, coaches, and teams across the T1 portfolio rely on in-game analytics, which is why we thought it was so important to invest in Mobalytics," said Joe Marsh, CEO of T1. "We are especially excited to collaborate with the Mobalytics team to help build new training programs and tools for Valorant."

"Almaz Capital has supported Mobalytics through every step of its growth from one game into multiple game genres," said Daniil Stolyarov, Partner at Almaz Capital. "We were excited to see how the team was able to do that and created a blueprint for scaling between games."

"We believe that Mobalytics is suited not only to help regular gamers get better but also to help game publishers improve new player onboarding," added Alexey Alexanov, General Partner at Cabra VC. "A gaming assistant would make it easy for new and returning players to learn and master their favorite games, and that can directly impact player engagement, retention, and a publisher's bottom line."

Winner of TechCrunch Disrupt Battlegrounds and founded in 2016, Mobalytics partners with leading game publishers and esports organizations to leverage its patent-pending Gamer Performance Index (GPI) technology to analyze in-game data to improve player performance. For more information, please visit www.mobalytics.gg .

Founded in 2008, Almaz Capital is a global VC fund investing in early-stage, capital-efficient technology companies in high-growth sectors. Almaz Capital has a unique model with the physical presence and network within the Silicon Valley ecosystem and Europe, helping bridge companies from emerging tech regions to the global marketplace and building strong capital-efficient engineering teams across different geographies. Almaz Capital focuses on disruptive deep tech companies in b2b software space. For more information, please visit: www.almazcapital.com

Cabra VC is a venture capital firm focused on subscription-based startups in the USA and India. Founded in 2016 by Shukhrat Ibragimov, Alexey Alexanov and Vladimir Cherepov Cabra VC invests in early-stage post-revenue companies. The company's preferred domains are BigData, AI, ML, NLP, Bots, and Automation Software. Cabra VC General Partners are available in the Bay Area (USA), in Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore (India) as well as in Europe.

