Moberg Pharma gives notice of early redemption of bonds with ISIN SE0007953989

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 12th, 2019, it was announced that Moberg Pharma AB (publ) ("Moberg Pharma" or the "Company") has entered into agreement with RoundTable Healthcare Partners and Signet Healthcare Partners to divest the entire commercial operation and that the Company intends to redeem its outstanding bonds 2016/2021 with ISIN SE0007953989 (the "Bonds") in connection with closing of the transaction. On March 29th, 2019, it was announced that closing of the transaction has taken place and the Company will therefore redeem the Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds.

On April 1st, 2019, the Company sent an irrevocable notice of early redemption to all directly registered owners and registered authorised nominees (Sw. förvaltare) in the debt register for the Bonds kept by Euroclear Sweden as of March 29th, 2019.

The early redemption date is set to April 29th, 2019. In accordance with the terms and conditions, the Bonds will be redeemed at an amount equal to 104.00 per cent. of the nominal amount (i.e. SEK 1,040,000 per Bond).

The redemption amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to and including the early redemption date, will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at end of business on April 18th, 2019. In connection with the redemption, the Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

