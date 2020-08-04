Moberg Pharma's Interim report for July 2019 - June 2020 to be published on August 11 - Invitation to teleconference

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11th, 2020, at 08:00 am (CET), Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) will present its Interim report for July 2019 - June 2020. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 3:00 pm (CET) on the same date.

The teleconference will be hosted by Moberg Pharmas's CEO Anna Ljung and VP Finance Mark Beveridge. The presentation will be held in English.

Date: August 11th, 2020

Time: 3:00 pm (CET)

To participate in the conference, please dial in on any number below before the start of the call:

SE: +46 8 505 583 50

US: +1 833 526 83 82

The quarterly report and other information material will be made public on:

http://www.mobergpharma.com/investors/calendarpresentations

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung, CEO, Phone: + 46 70 766 60 30, e-post: [email protected]

Mark Beveridge, VP Finance, Phone: + 46 76 805 82 88, e-post: [email protected]

