Moberg Pharma's Interim Report for July 2019 - March 2020 to be Published on May 12 - Invitation to Teleconference

News provided by

Moberg Pharma

May 05, 2020, 02:14 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12th, 2020, at 08:00 am (CET), Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) will present its Interim report for July 2019 - March 2020. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 3:00 pm (CET) on the same date.

The teleconference will be hosted by Moberg Pharmas's CEO Anna Ljung and VP Finance Mark Beveridge. The presentation will be held in English.

Date:  May 12th, 2020
Time:  3:00 pm (CET)

To participate in the conference, please dial in on any number below before the start of the call:

SE:   +46 8 505 583 69
US:   +1 833 249 84 04

The quarterly report and other information material will be made public on:
http://www.mobergpharma.com/investors/calendarpresentations

For additional information, please contact:
Anna Ljung, CEO, Phone: + 46 70 766 60 30, e-post: [email protected]
Mark Beveridge, VP Finance, Phone: + 46 76 805 82 88, e-post: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/moberg-pharma/r/moberg-pharma-s-interim-report-for-july-2019---march-2020-to-be-published-on-may-12---invitation-to-,c3103748

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1662/3103748/1241578.pdf

Invitation to teleconference 12th of May

SOURCE Moberg Pharma

Also from this source

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Moberg Pharma AB (publ)...

Moberg Pharma Enters Financing Agreement of Up To SEK 216 Million ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Moberg Pharma's Interim Report for July 2019 - March 2020 to be Published on May 12 - Invitation to Teleconference

News provided by

Moberg Pharma

May 05, 2020, 02:14 ET