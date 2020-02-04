STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 11th, 2020, at 08:00 am (CET), Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) will present its Interim report for July - December 2020. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 3:00 pm (CET) on the same date.

The teleconference will be hosted by Moberg Pharmas's CEO Anna Ljung and VP Finance Mark Beveridge. The presentation will be held in English.

Date: February 11th, 2020

Time: 3:00 pm (CET)

To participate in the conference, please dial in on any number below before the start of the call:

SE: +46-8-505-583-69

US: +1-833-526-83-82

The quarterly report and other information material will be made public on:

http://www.mobergpharma.com/investors/calendarpresentations

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung, CEO, Phone: + 46-70-766-60-30, e-post: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

Mark Beveridge, VP Finance, Phone: + 46-76-805-82-88, e-post: mark.beveridge@mobergpharma.se

https://news.cision.com/moberg-pharma/r/moberg-pharma-s-interim-report-to-be-published-on-february-11---invitation-to-teleconference,c3026328

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1662/3026328/1187245.pdf Moberg Pharma's Interim report for July - December 2019 to be published on February 11 - Invitation to teleconference

