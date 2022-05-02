MOBI Makes Their Post-Pandemic NYC Debut

MOBItalks is back and ready to empower attendees with conversation around alternative wellness, understanding sex therapy, and black queer joy with industry leaders and community activists.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative (MOBI) is teaming up with local New York-based Entertainers, Entrepreneurs and Community Based Leaders for their signature MOBItalks presented by ViiV Healthcare accelerate initiative. MOBItalks, a free personal and professional development series for Black gay men, creates distinguished experiences while encouraging attendees to live stronger, longer, and healthier.

MOBI is excited to return where it all started with MOBItalks. MOBItalks New York will take place on May 14th at 265 West 37th Street, 17th floor, New York, NY 10018, from 12 pm to 4 pm. Attendees can look forward to hearing from Thaddeus Coates, Dr. Sean Larry Stevens, Jonathan Burke, Kevin E. Taylor, and Walter Kemp. Individuals will also enjoy the artistic expression of Chalvar Monteiro, and Jamel Franks. The evening will be hosted by the award-winning host of Surface Level Podcast. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive free professional headshots by award-winning photographer, Laquann Dawson. Brunch bites will also be provided by Food Network highlighted cater, Cornbread26 Food Co.

"NYC is home for MOBI and we are extremely blessed to be back in person this year with so many familiar faces. These are the people that have helped MOBI continue to thrive and do intentional work where it is needed most," said DaShawn Usher, Founder and Executive Director. We are excited to connect, laugh, and give back to the people who give us so much." As an alternative to limited social gathering spaces, MOBI seeks to provide a platform for Black gay men and queer people of color to speak authentically about issues that affect them regarding health, wellness, and personal and professional development. All our events and initiatives are peer-led and connect community members across different social classes, education levels, and ages.

Along with MOBItalks, MOBI will host MOBIfest, a free interactive wellness experience that celebrates Black queer voices in fashion, music, visual arts and media on June 9-12, 2022. MOBI is in its 5th year of programming and has given over 1 million dollars back to the black queer community. "MOBI's impact is felt throughout New York City by providing opportunities for queer Black people and other queer people of color to connect with each other. Connection is important for health. MOBI creates spaces where queer POC can feel safe but also see themselves represented and celebrated," said Dr. Jorge H. Soler, Public Health Researcher at Project ACHIEVE. " We have all missed going to in-person MOBI events and can't wait to be with them again!"

For more information on MOBI or to register for the event, please visit https://mobi-nyc.com/nyctalks.

About ViiV Healthcare:

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who are at risk of becoming infected with HIV. Shionogi B.V. joined as shareholders in October 2012. The company's aims are to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV and AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

For more information on the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline, and commitment, please visit www.viivhealthcare.com.

About Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative:

Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative (MOBI) is a series of curated social connectivity programming and events, launched in 2017, for Black gay men and queer people of color to see their holistic self while promoting community, wellness, and personal development. MOBI engages communities through free programming such as MOBIfest and MOBItalks. MOBI is committed to connecting individuals to opportunities to better themselves before, during, and after our signature programming. With a focus on health and wellness, MOBI seeks to cultivate a more informed, better equipped, and supportive network for the communities we serve.

In an effort to affect greater audiences, in 2020 we transformed our signature live programming MOBIfest into a virtual experience and MOBItalks into a 3 part digital series that documents the intersectionalities of LGBTQ life and culture through the themes of sex, mental health and identity.

For more information on MOBI please visit, www.mobi-nyc.com

