MobiDev Listed Top 5 Augmented Reality Trends of 2022

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a large market to tap into, providing AR experiences can be a competitive edge in many industries. The improving technology also stands to allow for greater efficiency in the workplace. Experts at MobiDev looked at some of the augmented reality trends driving innovation in 2022.

Augmented Reality Trends in 2022

Trend 1 Healthcare and Augmented Reality

With the continued restrictions associated with Covid-19, the use of augmented reality solutions is becoming increasingly important to address issues such as the complexity of remote patient support and the increased burden on hospitals. This includes both telesurgery solutions and mental health apps that are helping people to maintain psychological balance during these difficult times.

Trend 2 Powering Indoor and Outdoor Navigation

AR navigation has become more fluid and achievable than ever before. Most importantly, the rise of technologies like Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) antennas, Wi-Fi RTT and ultra wideband (UWB) make indoor navigation much more viable than in previous years. One of the most useful applications of this technology is for displaying AR directions in large indoor locations like distribution centers, shopping malls, and airports.

Trend 3 Augmented Reality and Remote Assistance

According to Owl Labs, in 2020 nearly 70% of workers in the U.S. working full time, work from home with video conferencing being the lifeblood of telework. However, we lose an entire dimension of context, moving into two dimensional space instead of three - augmented reality software can help at least partially restore that lost dimension of space back into the conversation.

Trend 4 The Metaverse, Live Events, and Social Upheaval

The concept of the Metaverse and upheaval of digital communication with extended reality space has been around for some time. Although the metaverse is very focused on VR spaces, the movement will likely transform AR's use in business and consumer contexts as well.

Trend 5 AR In Education

AR in education simplifies the perception of information and leverages technology to enable teachers to demonstrate virtual examples and gamify the learning process. This increases student engagement and speeds up the process of mastering the materials. Augmented reality based apps can also give students access to unique learning environments that are difficult or even dangerous to experience in real life without proper preparation.

More detailed information about Augmented Retail Technology Trends in 2022 can be found at:

https://mobidev.biz/blog/augmented-reality-trends-future-ar-technologies

MobiDev is a US/Ukraine software engineering company focused on helping visionaries create their products. The company invests into technology research and has years of experience building AI-powered solutions, implementing machine learning, augmented reality, and IoT.

Media contact:

Nana Hrytsenko

[email protected]

888-380-0276

SOURCE MobiDev