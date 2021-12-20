MobiDev Outlines if Node.js is a Choice in 2022

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of Node.js today is increasing exponentially. Node.js is currently in use by well-known companies like Netflix, Uber, PayPal, Twitter, and more. And among programmers, Node.js was ranked as the 6th most popular technology according to StackOverflow's 2021 Developer Survey. Even though Node.js is an applicable solution for many different types of use cases, MobiDev experts explain why to use or not to use Node.js in 2022.

Why Use Node.js

Using Node.js for Backend Web Development in 2022

* The flexible and efficient nature of Node.js lends itself to building small, fast, and scalable applications. Also, fast synchronization abilities of Node.js also make it useful for event-based applications.

* Node.js is very good for building both serverless and microservice-based applications because of its flexibility.

* Node.js can be used as an option for processing and handling multimedia data, because it handles asynchronous input and output much better than other technologies

* Node.js is very good at handling simultaneous connections. Since IoT is built on many devices sending small messages that must be handled quickly, Node.js makes a good backend for these kinds of applications.

* New products can be built quickly and brought to market without delay with the ease of use that Node.js offers by being built on common web languages.

* The Node.js runtime is essentially built on a C++ server that runs on the host node, which allows integration with existing C++ libraries.

Why Not to Use Node.js

* The financial sphere is the single sphere where Node.js is definitely not recommended because of the specifics of work with the floating decimal point—it can lead to accumulation of errors in variables that deal with finances, which is unacceptable.

* Node.js is not the best solution when it comes to work with highly loaded threads that involve CPU.

The number of use cases for Node.js is already large and continuing to grow. With the proper research and the right use cases, Node.js can be an excellent choice for building many different types of products now and in the future.

