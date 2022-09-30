MobiDev Shares AR App Technology Guide

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented Reality's use and development have trended up over the past several years. The AR market is set to reach a value of $502 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 62.7%, according to Research and Markets. MobiDev experts shared their vision on augmented reality development in 2022, including the choice of technologies and the development flow.

Mobile Augmented Reality Platforms

ARKit and ARCore Repository Results Comparison of ARKit and ARCore Features in 2022

Mobile AR is a prime target for business applications, because smartphones are prevalent in the market and extremely portable. Although mobile AR may not be the most powerful or immersive, it certainly has the potential to be very profitable and is one of the most important augmented reality trends to keep track of. Moreover, it can be a cost-effective way for business owners to join the metaverse trend. There are three approaches toward mobile AR that businesses need to choose from:

Native Android AR applications with ARCore Native iOS AR applications with ARKit Cross-platform apps

Despite Android dominating the global OS market, developers on GitHub have historically seemed to prefer ARKit based on the number of repositories over the past several years.

ARKit vs ARCore Features Comparison

These two frameworks for Android and iOS respectively are nearly identical when viewed from a features-perspective. However, the real difference between these two devices is hardware consistency.

Web-based Augmented Reality Technologies

Some businesses are already utilizing web AR for technologies like virtual fitting room solutions. For example, Maybelline, L'Oréal and other companies have the option for users to virtually try on cosmetic products using their front-facing camera and web AR software.

Web AR is best implemented for simple tasks like facial recognition filters, changing the appearance or color of an object in a scene like hair, replacing backgrounds for videoconferencing, and more.

Augmented Reality Development for AR Wearables

When we talk about wearable technology for augmented reality, we typically refer to gear like Microsoft HoloLens and more portable and comfortable glasses like Google Glass. From a software engineering standpoint, Microsoft Hololence's development is based on the Microsoft technology stack and Azure Cloud. As for AR Glasses, most of the hardware is Android-based, and manufacturers provide SDKs for engineers to create apps.

You can find more details on AR App Technologies here:

