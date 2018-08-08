MobiKin Transfer for Mobile - the Ultimate Tool to Help Complete Phone-to-Phone Transfer Easily

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MobiKin, a leader in mobile phone software, has recently unveiled Transfer for Mobile, a professional as well as user-friendly software. With a well-designed UI, this program enables users to migrate phone data in a comfortable environment. In addition, it enables users to transfer files like contacts, text messages, call logs, photos, videos, notes, etc., between mobile phones with one click. What's more, it is easy to operate - both master and novice are able to pick up easily.

What Users Can Do with the Phone Transfer Software:

1. Transfer Data to Android without Hassle

With this tool, people are free to copy various kinds of files from different mobile phones to Android devices. Here, users are allowed to transfer contacts, text messages, call logs, music, photos, videos, documents and applications from Android to Android. For those who wish to switch from an iOS device to Android, they can use it to sync contacts, SMS, music, videos, photos and books with ease. And before starting the transfer, users are capable of clearing the saved data on the destination Android phone.

2. Copy Files to iOS Device with One Click

As an outstanding phone transfer software, MobiKin Transfer for Mobile also equips the "Transfer to iDevice" feature. In other words, it allows users to move files from Android as well as iDevice to iOS device with one click. With it, people can transfer contacts and books from Android phone to iOS device and sync contacts, calendars, notes, bookmarks and books between iOS devices.

3. Compatible with 3,000-plus Mobile Phones

High compatibility is another highlight of this tool. It supports more than 3,000 Android and iOS devices. Almost all the iDevices running on iOS 5.0 or above and Android devices running on Android 2.1 or above are supported by this program.

Price & Availability

The newly released Transfer for Mobile is available for Windows computer with a one-year license for $29.95 and a lifetime license for $39.95 each piece. Users can easily get it from the MobiKin online store:https://www.mobikin.com/purchase/buy-transfer-for-mobile.html.

About MobiKin

Established in 2007, MobiKin is an excellent software company that provides the best solutions for Android and iOS device users. After decades of research and self-development, MobiKin has a full range of mobile software for iOS and Android devices, serving more than one million users around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.mobikin.com.

Media Contact:

Gerrit Po



Email: gerrit@mobikin.com

