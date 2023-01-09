Mobilaris and H2 Green Steel sign collaboration agreement

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital industrial solutions provider Mobilaris and cleantech impact startup H2 Green Steel will work together to make use of digital solutions for the world's first large-scale green steel plant.

Mobilaris and H2 Green Steel have signed a letter of intent to collaborate for the use of digital solutions during construction, and later operations, of H2 Green Steel's large-scale steel plant in Boden in northern Sweden. The plant will be the first of its kind, powered by green hydrogen and fully integrated between digital and physical components from the start.

The ambition of the collaboration between the two companies is to improve workforce safety and provide a more efficient site coordination enabling an efficient, safe and transparent way of operating a large-scale construction project, and later on daily operations, of a next generation decarbonized steel production plant.

"We are very happy to establish this relationship to H2 Green Steel. They represent a new way of thinking around industrial projects where digital is not added, it is built in from the start. Collaborating with H2 Green Steel in this regard fits Mobilaris perfectly and we are convinced we can do great things together," says Mikael Nyström, Chairman of the Board Mobilaris Industrial Solutions.

Both companies share belief in pushing boundaries and transforming hard-to-abate industries to the better by the use of technology.

"We are executing one of the biggest industrial projects in modern times in Sweden and securing our digital capabilities will be key to success. In all fields we collaborate with the best in the business and when we can, we strive to work with local partners. Mobilaris has a proven capability to transform industrial operations and are head quartered in the Norrbotten region, making them a very good match for us and the possibility to further accelerate the local tech ecosystem in the region," says Olof Hernell, Chief Digital Officer, H2 Green Steel.

