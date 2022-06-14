Mobile Advertising Market: APAC to Occupy 60% Market Share|Display Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Mobile Advertising Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the mobile advertising market by Type (display, search, and SMS) and Geography( APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The mobile advertising market share growth by the display segment will be significant for revenue generation. Display ads are pre-designed ads that appear on the websites and use images, audio, and videos to communicate advertising messages to customers. Newer technologies that enable sophisticated surfacing of ads have allowed service providers to host contextual ads. Furthermore, automated real-time bidding (RTB) and programmatic advertising software that allow clients to select slots more efficiently have become popular in the market. These enable the advertisers to choose and bid on the ad spaces that are relevant to their campaign, based on the demographic segmentation of the audience. All these factors are driving the growth of the display segment.

Mobile Advertising Market: Growth in in-app advertising to drive growth

The growth in in-app advertising is a major factor driving the global mobile advertising market share growth. Mobile phone users spend more than 80% of their time on dedicated apps in comparison to the 20% time spent on browsers on their mobile devices.

Furthermore, accessibility is another important beneficial factor for in-app advertising. Since most users have their phones with them around the clock, wherever they go, it is easy to reach them through in-app mobile advertising. Many brands also engage with their target audience through multiple marketing channels and encourage them to post reviews and provide feedback about their products/services. These factors are propelling the popularity of in-app advertising.

Furthermore, accessibility is another important beneficial factor for in-app advertising. Since most users have their phones with them around the clock, wherever they go, it is easy to reach them through in-app mobile advertising. Many brands also engage with their target audience through multiple marketing channels and encourage them to post reviews and provide feedback about their products/services. These factors are propelling the popularity of in-app advertising.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Mobile Advertising Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Mobile Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 111.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Chartboost Inc., Criteo SA, Facebook Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., MOLOCO Inc., Smaato Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Advertising market value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Display - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Display - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Display - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Search - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Search - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Search - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 SMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: SMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: SMS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 45: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 AppLovin Corp.

Exhibit 49: AppLovin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: AppLovin Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: AppLovin Corp.– Key news



Exhibit 52: AppLovin Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Chartboost Inc.

10.6 Criteo SA

Exhibit 56: Criteo SA - Overview



Exhibit 57: Criteo SA - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Criteo SA – Key news



Exhibit 59: Criteo SA - Key offerings

10.7 Facebook Inc.

Exhibit 60: Facebook Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Facebook Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Facebook Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 63: Facebook Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 InMobi Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 64: InMobi Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: InMobi Pte. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: InMobi Pte. Ltd.– Key news



Exhibit 67: InMobi Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Matomy Media Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Matomy Media Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Matomy Media Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 MOLOCO Inc.

Exhibit 71: MOLOCO Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: MOLOCO Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: MOLOCO Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Smaato Inc.

Exhibit 74: Smaato Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Smaato Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Smaato Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 77: Smaato Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 78: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Verizon Communications Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 81: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

