Mobile Advertising Market Grows Worth $111.58 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Industry Planning Structure for the New Normal | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Chartboost Inc., Criteo SA, Facebook Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., MOLOCO Inc., Smaato Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Growth in in-app advertising has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth.

Mobile Advertising Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mobile Advertising Market is segmented as below:

Type

Display



Search



SMS

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Mobile Advertising Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile advertising market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Advertising Market size

Mobile Advertising Market trends

Mobile Advertising Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rapid growth of programmatic advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile advertising market growth during the next few years.

Mobile Advertising Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mobile Advertising Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Mobile Advertising Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.



Mobile Advertising Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile advertising market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile advertising market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile advertising market vendors

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses – Download a Free Sample Now!

Related Reports

Digital OOH Market - The digital OOH market has the potential to grow by USD 5.08 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00%. Download a free sample report now!

Outdoor Advertising Market -The outdoor advertising market size has the potential to grow by USD 8.55 billion during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!

Mobile Advertising Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 111.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and

MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea),

and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Chartboost Inc., Criteo

SA, Facebook Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media

Group Ltd., MOLOCO Inc., Smaato Inc., and Verizon

Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast

period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio