Mobile Advertising Market to Reach US$ 269.14 Billion by 2024 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, October 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the TMR, the mobile advertising market was valued at US$ 13.05 Bn in 2014 and expected to reach the value of US$ 269.14 bn by the end of 2024 by expanding with the CAGR of 31.3% over the forecast years from 2016 to 2024. Based on the devices, the mobile advertising market was dominated by the smartphone segment in 2014 by accounting the share of 51.64% of the overall market. Based on the industrial verticals, BFSI is accounted for the largest share followed by hospitality & tourism sector in 2014. Based on the type, search advertising accounted for the higher shares in the mobile advertising market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Global mobile advertising market has a highly competitive and fragmented landscape observes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the players operating in the global mobile advertising market are Amobee, Inc. (Singtel Limited), Apple, Inc. (iAd), Chartboost, Euclid Analytics, and Facebook, Inc. The mobile advertising market is a cost-sensitive market which requires high initial investment mainly for installation and implementation. This factor is creating an entry barrier for new entrants. The new entrants are entering into the market with mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in the next few years. Also, some prominent players are taking part in these activities in order to expand their global reach and to gain substantial share in the global market.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1296

High Demand for Target-Based Advertising to Drive Growth

Mobile advertising is a subgroup of mobile marketing which offers information or content created by advertisers mainly for mobile users. The mobile advertising includes other forms such as display advertising, In-app, In-game, search, rich media, SMS/MMS/P2P messaging, and others. Mobile advertising improves reach to the high number of targeted customers or users that could be beneficial for the growth of their business. Thus, the mobile advertising is experiencing higher adoption which is likely to fuel growth of the global mobile advertising market.

Emergence of mobile and Internet across the developing and developed countries is leading to bolster the growth of the mobile advertising market. Additionally, the emergence of social media sites and other most efficient platforms for promotion are having great potential for the branding and advertising. Furthermore, improvements in search engines and growing online shopping retailers are leading to offer the target based advertising programs. This factor is favoring the growth of the global mobile advertising market.

Request a Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1296

Additionally, the mobile advertising is increasingly used by the end use industries such as Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) due to its benefits of target advertising are propelling growth of the global market.

Browse Complete Report TOC - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1296

Age-group Specific Advertising to Provide Lucrative Opportunities

Despite these growth prospects, the rise in some concerns related to privacy, deletion, and misuse or manipulation of data, and data security are limiting growth of the mobile advertising market. In addition, a growing trend of using ad blockers in order to watch the videos or visit websites without disturbances are restraining growth of the global mobile advertising market. Nevertheless, age-group specific advertising of content and display advertisers and special mobile advertising content in the low mobile connectivity areas are expected to boost its adoption will create lucrative opportunities for growth over the forecast period.

This information is from the new report by TMR, titled "Mobile Advertising Market (Devices Type -Digital Camera, Smartphone, Feature Phone, Tablets; Solution Type - Advertising and Campaign Solution, Content Delivery, Integrated, Mobile Proximity, Report and Analytics; Advertising Type - Display advertising, In-app Advertising, In-Game Advertising, Rich Media, Search Advertising, SMS/MMS/P2P Messaging) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1296

Global Mobile Advertising Market has been segmented as presented:

By Devices Type:

Digital Camera

Smartphone

Feature Phone

Tablets

By Solution Type:

Advertising and Campaign Solution

Content Delivery

Integrated

Mobile Proximity

Report and Analytics

By Advertising Type:

Display advertising

In-app Advertising

In-Game Advertising

Rich Media

Search Advertising

SMS/MMS/P2P Messaging

By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Browse More IT & Telecom Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Mobile Payment Technologies Market (Type - Proximity Payment (Near Field Communication, QR Code Payment), Remote Payment Type(SMS-based, USSD/STK, Direct Operator Billing, Digital Wallet);Purchase Type - Airtime Transfers and Top-ups, Money Transfers and Payments, Merchandise and Coupons, Travel & Ticketing; End use - Hospitality & Tourism Sector, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail Sector, Health care, Education, IT & Telecommunication) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-payments-market.html

(Type - Proximity Payment (Near Field Communication, QR Code Payment), Remote Payment Type(SMS-based, USSD/STK, Direct Operator Billing, Digital Wallet);Purchase Type - Airtime Transfers and Top-ups, Money Transfers and Payments, Merchandise and Coupons, Travel & Ticketing; End use - Hospitality & Tourism Sector, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail Sector, Health care, Education, IT & Telecommunication) https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-payments-market.html Digital Map Market (Type - Software Solutions (Web-based, Desktop, Mobile App), Maps (data), Services; Application - Indoor Navigation/Positioning (Airports, Retail Stores (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental Stores), Health Care Facilities, Others (Educational Institutes, Museums, Other Commercial Buildings)), Outdoor Maps (Automotive, Mobile & Internet, Government & Utilities, Real Estate/Construction), others (Energy & Mining, Agriculture, etc.)) : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-map-market.html

(Type - Software Solutions (Web-based, Desktop, Mobile App), Maps (data), Services; Application - Indoor Navigation/Positioning (Airports, Retail Stores (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental Stores), Health Care Facilities, Others (Educational Institutes, Museums, Other Commercial Buildings)), Outdoor Maps (Automotive, Mobile & Internet, Government & Utilities, Real Estate/Construction), others (Energy & Mining, Agriculture, etc.)) https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-map-market.html Sensors in Mobile Phone Market (Sensor Type - Interface Sensors (Proximity, Near Field Communication (NFC), Ambient Light Sensor), Environmental Sensors (Barometer, Thermometer, Humidity Sensor), Security Sensors (Face/Eye/Iris Recognition, Fingerprint Sensor), Motion Sensors (Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Pedometer)): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sensors-in-mobile-phones-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact:

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research