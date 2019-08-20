Mobile, Alabama School District Deploys Life Saving Fogmaker Fire Suppression System Across Entire Bus Fleet

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fogmaker North America - a leader in environmentally friendly and self-contained water mist fire suppression systems for engine compartments, announced today Mobile County Public School System, the largest public school system in Alabama, will deploy Fogmaker North America's fire suppression systems throughout their entire fleet of special-needs school buses.

The plan is to install the fire suppression system on all the district's 100 special-needs buses within 60 days. Eventually, the fire suppression system will be installed on the district's remaining 600 buses.

"As the largest school district in Alabama, we serve as a role model with the deployment of proven technology to enhance the safety of our students," said MCPSS Director of Transportation Pat Mitchell. "We believe the installation of Fogmaker fire suppression systems confirm that commitment to our students, their parents and to our local communities."

Last month, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommended that school buses be equipped with automatic fire suppression systems.

"We commend Mobile County Public Schools as they take this substantial step of adding additional safety to their bus fleet," said Kent Tyler, Executive Vice President of Fogmaker North America. "I think we would all agree that school buses are the safest form of transportation on the road. But as the NTSB outlined during their recent hearing, fire suppression is a critically important safety issue. Our patented Fogmaker technology is designed to not only automatically suppress these thermal events, but also provide additional time for occupants to safely evacuate the bus."

About Fogmaker North America:

Fogmaker North America is one of USSC Group's core brands. Fogmaker North America is a leader in water mist fire suppression systems for vehicles and enclosed hazards. This unique, environmentally friendly, pre-engineered fire suppression system is rapidly becoming a standard practice on mobile equipment like mass transit, school buses, heavy machinery, forestry equipment and much more. Fogmaker's patented high-pressure water mist system rapidly reduces heat from fires with a direct attack on the fire triangle – heat, oxygen and fuel. In seconds, engine fire temperature is reduced, allowing for rapid fire suppression and reducing the risk of re-flash. For additional information, about Fogmaker and The USSC Group, please visit www.usscgroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.

