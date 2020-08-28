Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market worth $15.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Solution (Data Analytics, Data Discovery), Application (Content Marketing, Marketing Automation), Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Rising need for competitive differentiation and increasing focus on enhancing customer experience driving the adoption of Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market.

Increasing use of data by companies to know more about their customers, and offer an integrated, end-to-end digital experience driving the adoption of data analytics solution of mobile apps and web analytics platforms during the forecast period

Today, most organizations are generating data in every minute that can be of any shape, format, size, and structure. With traditional data architecture and models, it becomes difficult for organizations to effectively maintain data and make decisions. Enterprises have further realized the need for solutions that can access large volumes of data and empower data analysts to focus on data-driven objectives to gain data insights. The mobile apps and web analytics solution is fit to leverage big quantities of data in a consistent way with algorithms to drive real-time results with streaming data. The modern mobile apps and web analytics systems will provide speedy and efficient analytical procedures. This ability will allow businesses to work faster and achieve business goals.

Rising need to measure the impact on online marketing initiatives to drive the demand for search engine tracking and ranking segment to hold a larger market size

The Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, covers applications such as mobile advertising and marketing analytics, search engine tracking and ranking, heat map analytics, marketing automation, content marketing, social media management, email marketing, in-app and web behavioral analysis, application performance and advertising optimization, and others (customer churn analysis and brand management). Accurate, detailed performance tracking is a powerful tool that provides the basis for intelligent decision-making. Reporting and analytics let users adjust and fine-tune their online marketing initiatives to optimize conversion rates, marketing campaigns, and the overall website RoI. SEO tracking is an essential part of evaluating a campaign's success. It is the process of measuring the performance and progress of a campaign. It helps marketers objectively identify the SEO metrics, such as the time on site, bounce rate, and exit rate.

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the global market from 2020 to 2025, owing to the presence of several solution vendors in the US. Canada has the highest internet penetration rate responsible for the growth of North America. Additionally, the presence of several vendors and favorable support environments has led to the foundation of a robust support ecosystem in the region. The increasing demand for risk management solutions and rise in the requirement of on-time authentic information would drive the growth of the Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market in this region.

The major vendors offering mobile apps and web analytics solutions are Microsoft (US) Google (US) Oracle (US) IBM (US), Salesforce (US), Adobe (US), SAP (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Micro Focus (US), SAS Institute (US), Teradata (US) AWS (US), Splunk (US), MicroStrategy (US), AT Internet (France), Webtrends (US), comScore (US), Mixpanel (US), Upland Localytics (US), Amplitude Analytics (US), Qlik (US), Flurry (US), Cooladata (US), Countly (UK), MobileBridge (Netherlands), AppsFlyer (US), and UXCam (US).

