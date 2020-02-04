NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile Apps Global Industry Almanac 2 2013-2022

Summary

Global Mobile Apps industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05748205/?utm_source=PRN

Key Questions Answered

- What was the size of the global mobile apps Market by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global mobile apps Market in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global mobile apps Market?

- How has the Market performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global mobile apps Market?



Scope

- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global mobile apps Market. Includes Market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of Market growth trends and leading companies.

- The mobile applications market is valued using a bottom-up approach that takes into consideration the average number of user and/or accounts of a particular technology in a given year and the average monthly revenue per subscription (ARPS) during that same year. Non-recurring fees such as activation fees are not accounted for. Revenues are exclusive of VAT.

- The market is segmented into ringtones, graphics/images, games, browsing/WAP, video, music and other mobile applications (data cards/modems).

- Any currency conversions have been carried out using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.

- The global mobile apps market is expected to generate total revenues of $439.0bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% between 2014 and 2018.

- The browsing/WAP segment is expected to be the market's most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $307.8bn, equivalent to 70.1% of the market's overall value.

- Smartphone and mobile internet adoption will continue to evolve over the next few years, although at slower pace that is to decelerate the growth of the market as the penetration of apps will also be realized at a slower pace.



Reasons to buy

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global mobile apps Market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global mobile apps Market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key mobile apps Market players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global mobile apps Market with five year forecasts



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05748205/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

