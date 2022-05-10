Mobile Apps Market Size to Grow by USD 653.91 billion| 46% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

May 10, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 20.45% in 2021 at a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by platform (android, iOS, and others), market landscape (advertisement, in-app purchase, subscription, and pay per download), application (games, social networking, music, video, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
For more insights related to the market, Read our Sample Report
Market Scope
The mobile apps market covers the following areas:
Mobile Apps Market Sizing
Mobile Apps Market Forecast
Mobile Apps Market Analysis
Vendor Insights
The mobile apps market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netflix Inc.
- Spotify Technology SA
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Xiaomi Corp.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read a Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in mobile apps during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in APAC. The large customer base of mobile phones will drive the mobile apps market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View our Report Snapshot
Key Segment Analysis
The mobile apps market share growth by the Android segment will be significant during the forecast period. The Google Play Store is the preferred mobile app development platform for developers. This is mainly due to the growing use of Android smartphones across the world, which increases the demand for Android OS.
View our Report Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The growing penetration of smartphones is driving the mobile apps market growth. Smartphone manufacturers are mainly focusing on launching new mobile phones with enhanced features, such as better processing speeds, battery life, storage, display quality, and software capabilities.
The costs associated with mobile app development and operations will challenge the mobile apps market during the forecast period. With the rising demand for mobile apps, there has been an increased need for associated activities such as administrative support, maintenance support, and infrastructure services, among others. These support activities incur a higher cost than that involved in application development cost.
Download our sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mobile apps market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors
Related Reports:
Cloud Gaming Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Online Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Mobile Apps Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 653.91 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.45
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Comparison by
- Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
- Market opportunity by
Market Segmentation by Platform
Market Segmentation by
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Comparison by
- Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
- Market opportunity by
Market Segmentation by
- Market segments
- Comparison by
- Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netflix Inc.
- Spotify Technology SA
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article