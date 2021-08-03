Mobile Apps Market to grow by $ 653.91 Bn during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Aug 03, 2021, 22:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile apps market in the interactive home entertainment industry is poised to grow by USD 653.91 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the mobile apps market to be progressing at a CAGR of almost 21%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as the growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps, and the growing m-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The mobile apps market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Mobile Apps Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Games
- Social Networking
- Music
- Video
- Others
- Geographic
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the mobile apps market in the interactive home entertainment industry include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Mobile Apps Market size
- Mobile Apps Market trends
- Mobile Apps Market industry analysis
The increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, high costs associated with mobile app development and operations may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mobile apps market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mobile apps market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Market Segmentation by Revenue Model
- Market segments
- Comparison by Revenue Model
- Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netflix Inc.
- Spotify Technology SA
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
