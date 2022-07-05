Mobile Apps Market to record USD 653.91 Bn growth | Driven by growing penetration of smartphones | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global mobile apps market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players. The vendors in the market are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

The growing penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the costs associated with mobile app development and operations might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Read Our Report Sample for more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the market growth.

Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global mobile apps market is segmented as below:

Platform

Android



IOS



Others

By application, the android segment accounted for the largest market share. The segment is mainly driven by the high adoption of android smartphones. The increasing launch of new Android smartphones by manufacturers is another key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Application

Games



Social Networking



Music



Video



Others

By application, the market growth in the games segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increase in the user base for mobile gaming apps is driving the growth of the segment.

Revenue Model

Advertisement



In-app Purchase



Subscription



Pay Per Download

By revenue model, the advertising segment will have the largest share of the market. The increased spending on Internet advertising for mobile apps is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

APAC will emerge as the largest market for mobile apps. The rise in the disposable incomes of consumers has significantly increased the sales of electronic devices such as smartphones. Also, the presence of major OEMs such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo Communication Technology, realme, and others in the region is driving the growth of the mobile apps market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mobile apps market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile apps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors

Related Reports:

Mobile Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 653.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.45 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Interactive home entertainment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Games - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Social networking - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Music - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Video - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Platform

6.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Android - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: iOS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Platform

7 Market Segmentation by Revenue Model

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Revenue Model

Exhibit 38: Comparison by Revenue model

7.3 Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Advertisement - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: In-app purchase - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Subscription - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Pay per download - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Other1

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Other1

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 50: Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 51: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 53: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 54: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 55: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 57: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 58: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 59: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 61: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

Exhibit 64: Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 65: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 66: Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 67: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 68: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 69: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Alphabet Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 72: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 74: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 77: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 79: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Apple Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 82: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Electronic Arts Inc.

Exhibit 84: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Electronic Arts Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Electronic Arts Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 87: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Electronic Arts Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Facebook Inc.

Exhibit 89: Facebook Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Facebook Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Facebook Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 92: Facebook Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 93: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 96: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Netflix Inc.

Exhibit 98: Netflix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Netflix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Netflix Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 101: Netflix Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Spotify Technology SA

Exhibit 102: Spotify Technology SA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Spotify Technology SA - Product and service



Exhibit 104: Spotify Technology SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Spotify Technology SA - Segment focus

12.11 Ubisoft Entertainment

Exhibit 106: Ubisoft Entertainment - Overview



Exhibit 107: Ubisoft Entertainment - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Ubisoft Entertainment - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Ubisoft Entertainment - Segment focus

12.12 Xiaomi Corp.

Exhibit 110: Xiaomi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Xiaomi Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 113: Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 115: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 116: Research Methodology



Exhibit 117: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 118: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 119: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio