Mobile Barcode Scanner Market Growth Factors & Competitive Analysis by 2028 | Key Players: Cognex, Datalogic, Denso Wave, Honeywell, Ingenico, Riotec & Scandit: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mobile Barcode Scanner Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next ten years. Rapid surge in market is credited to the higher market penetration of smartphones and rising demand from retail sector. In addition, increasing adoption of IoT technology in number of the retail organizations, logistics industry and BFSI (banking, finance and insurance) sector is expected to favor market growth over the coming years. Globally, mobile barcode scanner market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the ten seven years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of mobile barcode scanners.

Additionally, shifting trends towards adoption of latest technologies including cloud computing, and next-generation mobile computing for private enterprises are permanently altering the way an organization uses information technology for distributing an information and piloting e-commerce sector. Introduction of remote service management and advanced wireless technologies are expected to favor market demand for mobile barcode scanners.

Additionally, mobile phone-based authentication solutions along with software-based multi-factor authentication products allow businesses to substantially reduce their hardware and deployment costs. Mobile phone-based authentication solutions such as mobile barcode scanners provide users with benefits such as no need to carry excess of hardware token. Phone-based authentication system offer real time solution for organizational processes, thus bolstering market growth over the forecast period.

Booming retail and logistics sector in BRICS economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is predicted to stimulate the growth of mobile barcode scanner market over the forecast period. However, increasing adoption of RFID tags and increasing security concerns are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

Download PDF to know more details about "Mobile Barcode Scanner Market" Report 2028.

The mobile barcode scanner market is broadly categorized into seven major segments based on the application type such as BFSI sector (banking, finance service & insurance), retail sector, consumer electronics sector, defense & security sector, government sector, healthcare industry and transport/logistics industry. Transport/logistics industry segment is growing rapidly in the with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

The mobile barcode scanner market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in retail sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the mobile barcode scanner market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, booming retail and logistics sector, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the mobile barcode scanner market are Cognex Corp., DataLogics S.p.A., Honeywell International, Inc., JC Square Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., Scandit AG, Toshiba TEC Corp., Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Cybarcode, Inc., Generalscan Co., TouchStar Technologies LLC, Opticon Co., and Bluebird Corp.

The global Mobile Barcode Scanner market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and the analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

Access 116 page research report with TOC on "Global Mobile Barcode Scanner Market 2028" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-mobile-barcode-scanner-market

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Mobile Barcode Scanner from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Mobile Barcode Scanner market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Mobile Barcode Scanner including:

Cognex



Datalogic



Denso Wave



Grabba International



Honeywell



Infinite Peripherals



Ingenico



KOAMTAC



Marson Technology



OptoElectronics Co. Ltd.



Riotec



Scandit



Socket Mobile

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Wifi-based



Cellular-based

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Retail



Logistics



Medical



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.