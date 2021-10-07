Mobile Car Repair Company Gives DFW Women the Upper Hand

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the hiring of Teri Gordon as Chief Marketing Officer, UcarMobile has set its sights on mobile car repair for women. "Women have been ignored or – worse – insulted for far too long when it comes to auto repairs. We at UcarMobile are going to fix that!" said Gordon. Gordon holds a Kellogg MBA and brings decades of marketing experience to the company. Her mission is to tell the UcarMobile story of transparency, convenience, and trust to female vehicle owners throughout Texas.

Another key addition to UcarMobile is Beth Huddleston, an alumna of Harvard Business School, McKinsey and Company, and Uber. These two women hope to change the car repair business. They understand what it's like to be a time-strapped businesswoman, mom, and wife. "Personal time is scarce, especially since Covid," commented Huddleston. "We want to make it easy and convenient for women to have their vehicles repaired," she added. Now, through the UcarMobile website, women can get an estimate for a car repair or service and schedule a trained, certified mechanic to come to their home or office. This buys them back hours of personal time and even more peace of mind.