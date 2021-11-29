Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market to grow by USD 424.19 million | Evolving Opportunities with ACS Diagnostics Inc. & BioTelemetry Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for mobile cardiac telemetry systems in the region. The product launches will facilitate the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market growth in North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, competitive intelligence, and regional opportunities in store for vendors.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the cybersecurity concerns related to cardiac remote monitoring will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are ACS Diagnostics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Medicomp Inc., National Cardiac, Preventice Solutions Inc., The ScottCare Corp., and ZOLL Medical Corp., etc.

ACS Diagnostics Inc. - The company offers cardiac telemetry systems under the brand name of The Core monitor.

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

By Technology, the market is classified into lead-based systems and patch-based systems. The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market share growth by the lead-based systems segment has been significant.

has been significant. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 424.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACS Diagnostics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Medicomp Inc., National Cardiac, Preventice Solutions Inc., The ScottCare Corp., and ZOLL Medical Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

