Mobile Communications America Acquires Allcomm Wireless

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA), one of the largest Motorola Solutions channel partners and a leading provider of technology solutions and services, today announced the acquisition of Allcomm Wireless Inc., a full-service wireless integrator in Alabama.

Allcomm Wireless, Inc.

Established in 1975 as an authorized Motorola Solutions partner, Allcomm specializes in mass notification systems, radio tower installations, and two-way voice and data communication systems. With more than 80 employees and service locations in Anniston, Birmingham, Gadsden, Montgomery, Sylacauga, and Tuscaloosa, Allcomm has been a premier sales and service provider to the commercial and public safety sector for more than forty-seven years.

Billy Hinds, CEO of Allcomm, looks forward to the benefits of this acquisition, saying, "We have a great deal of synergy with MCA. This acquisition enables us to leverage the MCA footprint and increase our portfolio of solutions to better serve our customers and employees."

"Allcomm's forty plus years of serving their customers and its broad geographic footprint strengthen our market presence as a national full-service solutions partner," said Vince Foody, CEO of MCA. "We are pleased to have Allcomm join the MCA family. They have an outstanding industry reputation and complement our service-first culture and add to our mass notification and tower installation capabilities."

The addition of Allcomm expands MCA's footprint to more than 58 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. MCA will continue to grow through the acquisitions of established Motorola Solutions Partners.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the US offering world class voice, data, and video solutions that enhance the quality, safety, and productivity of customers' operations and lives. As solution providers of wireless communication technologies, MCA leverages a portfolio of products and experienced engineers, analyzes customer needs, designs and optimizes the best solution, deploys it on time and on budget, while ensuring it performs as specified. MCA provides an unmatched footprint of trusted technical staff that will be there from install through the life-cycle of the solution. MCA is committed to a personal level of service and support. www.callmc.com

