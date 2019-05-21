Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market 2019-2027 - 4G will Become the Leading Mobile Network and 5G Deployment Comes Closer to Commercialisation

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Subscribers, Technology and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of mobile subscribers and people using the internet on their mobile phones has surged from 7.80 billion subscribers in 2017 to 7.97 billion subscribers in 2018, with an addition of 170 million subscribers during the year.

In 2018, the overall mobile subscriber base was 7.97 billion and out of this 3.58 billion were internet subscribers. Internet subscribers represented an outstanding share of total subscriber base. The adoption of 5G technology is expected to start from 2020 onwards.



Mobile Data Consumption Key Trends



The mobile data traffic every month and for each smartphone is projected to remain persistent across all the region despite significant differences in the data consumption patterns. For instance, North America charted for the highest usage by accounting for nearly 5.1 GB each month per active smartphone user, whereas, western Europe was estimated to approach 2.7 GB per month milestone by 2016 end. Furthermore, the growth in developed markets like the US and Europe is slowing down as these regions are approaching saturation in terms of mobile subscribers. However, developing economies like India and China have significant potential to grow from 2019 to 2027.



Demographic Insights



The demographic profile of internet users in terms of gender ratio, age group, education level, and other parameters vary based on specific countries/regions. Language is one of the parameters based on which we can identify the demographics of internet users worldwide. In terms of website language, more than half of the websites are in the English language followed by Russian, German, Spanish and Chinese.



Data Usage Insights



In 2018, the amount of data consumed by mobile internets users worldwide reached a new level. In both developing and developed countries, unlimited plans have become a norm, and fierce completion among operators led to wide availability of affordable data plans all over the world. Low-cost smartphones have further fueled this growing trend of mobile internet users.



Strategic Insights



Major growth drivers responsible for this increase in mobile subscriber base worldwide include:



Rising demand for internet services in developing countries like China and India

and Increased investment in advanced technologies like AR, VR, IoT and AI

Favorable and supportive regulatory environment

Affordable data plans and low-cost smartphones are fuelling the growth of data consumption

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7j2fkk





