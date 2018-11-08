Mobile Edge Gift Ideas for the 2018 Holiday Season . . . and Beyond!

Metro Tote

Mobile Edge's new Special Edition Metro Tote offers the convenience of a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and/or book bag all-in-one. Its classic shape and design features dual top handles that make the tote easy to carry, and it's constructed from a lightweight, yet durable charcoal-colored cotton canvas. The large, main compartment features a top zipper closure and a fashion-inspired tartan cotton-twill lined interior that includes separate padded pockets for a laptop and tablet. Additionally, there is an internal, integrated accessory organizer with storage for pens, a smartphone, flash drives, and other accessories, plus a handy key fob holder. A zippered exterior pocket provides secure storage and quick access for a phone or other items.

Charcoal Metro Duffel

The Charcoal Metro Duffel is a lifestyle addition to Mobile Edge's eCollection line of environmentally-friendly laptop bags. This versatile bag is perfectly sized for the gym, an overnight trip, or a weekend getaway. It's constructed of a rugged, yet lightweight, charcoal-colored cotton canvas that features contrasting black vegan leather trim and a fashion-inspired satin-like inner lining. Measuring 11.5"H x 20.5"W x 11"D, the Metro Duffel was designed to fit in any overheard compartment, making traveling by air a breeze. The spacious duffle also includes a fully-lined, separate shoe/dry compartment and a handy interior mesh pocket to keep gear well organized.

The Metro Duffel also represents a great way for organizations and companies to imprint their company logos on a highly desirable promotional product that can act as a powerful traveling advertisement that leaves lasting impressions and builds brand awareness among customers, clients, and employees. Learn more about the Mobile Edge Premium Products/Corporate Incentive Program.

Ash Laptop Messenger Bag & Ash Chromebook Messenger

The Eco-Friendly Ash Laptop Messenger Bag and Ash Chromebook/Ultrabook Messenger Bags are made of all-natural cotton canvas and pack the style, function, and features consumers have come to expect from Mobile Edge—all with a minimal carbon footprint. The Ash Laptop Messenger fits devices up to 17.3" while the Chromebook/Ultrabook Messenger holds computers up to 14", widescreen PCs, and 15" MacBook Pros. Each features a dedicated padded computer compartment that keeps devices protected, plus separate sections for files, folders, magazines, and accessories.

CORE Gaming Backpack

Designed by gamers for gamers, Mobile Edge's award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack provides easy-access storage, power on-the-go, and transportation for most popular models of gaming laptops (17" - 18"), plus dedicated compartments for gaming accessories, such as keyboards, controllers, headphones, and even snacks and drinks! It's also TSA checkpoint-friendly, features a trolley strap for stacking on top of other luggage, and is constructed of rugged ballistic nylon that delivers style, comfort, and reliability for a lifetime of quality, guaranteed by Mobile Edge.

Professional Backpack and Rolling Laptop Case

Mobile Edge's full-featured Professional Rolling Laptop Case and the matching Professional Backpack are the perfect combination for frequent business travelers. The Rolling Laptop case offers four separate storage sections, including a fully-adjustable and padded laptop compartment for 13" to 17" laptops; a separate fleece lined pouch for an iPad, tablet or e-reader; a large file section; and an oversized compartment to hold clothing and personal items. The Professional Backpack offers ample organized storage and fits securely on top of the rolling case with its built-in trolley strap. Like the case, it's made of ballistic nylon, and it features a checkpoint-friendly design for faster screening at airport security checkpoints. It provides custom fit for 13" to 16" laptops, and features four separate sections for a laptop, tablet, files, accessories, and personal items.

The Graphite Line Special Collection

Mobile Edge's Graphite Line special collection represents a fresh, edgy take on seven of our most popular and bestselling cases redesigned using a new, premium graphite-colored nylon material combined with a fashion-inspired interior lining. The result is a collection of user-proven products that fit and protect a wide range of devices, accessories, and gear.

Bags in the GRAPHITE special collection include:

SmartPack

The SmartPack Backpack from Mobile Edge is a no-nonsense backpack that's ergonomically designed and super lightweight, perfect for busy professionals and students of all ages. This stylish backpack not only offers laptop and tablet protection, but provides ample space for books, files, and various accessories. It's made with water-resistant 1680D Nylon and features an ergonomic ventilated back panel, padded shoulder straps, and carry handle designed for superior comfort. The SmartPack comes in eight color options: black, silver, royal blue, charcoal, carbon, crimson red, wheat, and teal.

Mobile Edge Gift Cards

Now it's easier than ever to buy gift cards in denominations of $25, $50, $100, $150, $200, or $250 for that special colleague, employee, student, or loved one in your life. Gift cards can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com—and best of all, they don't expire!

Happy Holidays and Happy Travels from Mobile Edge!

About Mobile Edge

Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.

