Mobile food services market to Grow by USD 7.24 Bn, Brinker International Inc. and Chick-fil-A Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile food services market size is expected to grow by USD 7.24 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. The mobile food services market is driven by the rising demand for convenience foods. In addition, the marketing initiatives are anticipated to boost the growth of the mobile food services market during the forecast period. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Food Services Market

Major Mobile Food Services Companies and their Offerings

Chick-fil-A Inc. - The company offers mobile food services through its subsidiaries Chick-fil-A Supply LLC, Bay Center Foods LLC.

Darden Restaurants Inc. - The company offers mobile food services under its brands Olive Garden, Cheddars Scratch Kitchen.

Eat Drink Collective - The company offers mobile food services through its subsidiary Tsuru.

Kogi BBQ - The company offers mobile food services through its Taqueria truck.

KoJa Kitchen LLC - The company offers mobile food services through its online delivery portal.

Lukes Seafood LLC

McDonald Corp.

OINK and MOO BBQ

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

The Grilled Cheeserie

The Subway Group

World Famous House of Mac

YUM Brands Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Brinker International Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Mobile Food Services Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Food - size and forecast 2021-2026

Beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026

Mobile Food Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Type Segment

The mobile food services market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food segment will grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The demand for convenience foods is rising with the urbanized population inculcating new habits and trends of developing preferences for international food trends. Evolving lifestyles, changing food preferences, rapid urbanization, and the growing number of nuclear families are also boosting the segment's growth. Customers opting for mobile food services are looking for fresh flavors, which is driving innovation in this segment.

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the mobile food services market is the rising demand for convenience foods. Rapid urbanization across the world has increased the disposable incomes of people. The demand for convenient and easy-to-prepare food products has, hence, increased due to rapid urbanization and the high participation of women in the workforce.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Related Reports:

Mobile Barber Shop Market by Service and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mobile barber shop market share is expected to increase by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Foodservice Market by Foodservice, Sector, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The foodservice market share is expected to increase by USD 10.13 billion from 2021 to 2026

CONTENT

Mobile Food Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brinker International Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Darden Restaurants Inc., Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., OINK and MOO BBQ, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, World Famous House of Mac, and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Chick fil A Inc.

Exhibit 89: Chick fil A Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Chick fil A Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Chick fil A Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Darden Restaurants Inc.

Exhibit 92: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Eat Drink Collective

Exhibit 96: Eat Drink Collective - Overview



Exhibit 97: Eat Drink Collective - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Eat Drink Collective - Key offerings

10.6 Kogi BBQ

Exhibit 99: Kogi BBQ - Overview



Exhibit 100: Kogi BBQ - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Kogi BBQ - Key offerings

10.7 KoJa Kitchen LLC

Exhibit 102: KoJa Kitchen LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: KoJa Kitchen LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: KoJa Kitchen LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Lukes Seafood LLC

Exhibit 105: Lukes Seafood LLC - Overview



Exhibit 106: Lukes Seafood LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Lukes Seafood LLC - Key offerings

10.9 OINK and MOO BBQ

Exhibit 108: OINK and MOO BBQ - Overview



Exhibit 109: OINK and MOO BBQ - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: OINK and MOO BBQ - Key offerings

10.10 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 111: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Subway Group

Exhibit 116: The Subway Group - Overview



Exhibit 117: The Subway Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: The Subway Group - Key offerings

10.12 World Famous House of Mac

Exhibit 119: World Famous House of Mac - Overview



Exhibit 120: World Famous House of Mac - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: World Famous House of Mac - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio