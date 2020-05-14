Mobile Gaming Company Jot Art Launches Contest to Give Away $5M in Cash and Prizes

BURBANK, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, May 14, 2020 marks the launch of the Jot Art Play & Win giveaway where gamers will have the opportunity to win cash or prizes ranging from $50 to $250,000. Joel Kasr, CEO and founder of KaJ Labs, announced that the contest will ultimately award a total of $5 million overall.

"Every Monday at 1 p.m. PST, we'll pick a random Top 3 player from the both the iOS & Google Play leaderboards to win prizes or cash," said Kasr.

Color Speedball Jot Art Play & Win

From May 14, 2020 through June 30, 2020, a winner will be picked at random each week to receive $50. All individuals have to do is download one of the participating games, play and reach 1,000 score points for a chance to win.

Winners will be contacted individually and absolutely no purchase is necessary to qualify. Qualifying games are available for iOS and Android platforms. Eligible games at Google Play or the Apple App Store will feature a gift box image in the lower right hand corner of the game icon. The Jot Art games include Color Spinner, Color Speedball, Bounce Valley, Jelly with Shapeshift, and Shape Havoc Runner.

The contest is open to online gamers in the U.S. and Canada. Players are encouraged to follow @jotartinc social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook for announcements about the winners. Individuals can also visit the Jot Art website. Prizes will range from cash to random items like cars, console games, tech gadgets, software, gift cards and more.

The array of eligible games ensures there's a favorite for everyone. Depending on the game, individuals can test their reflexes and eye-hand coordination or exercise their strategic thinking skills to create specialized shapes.

The Jot Art Stimulus 2.0 contest offers fun and friendly games that are ideal for long commutes, relaxing at home, and anytime in between. Now is an ideal time for players to download their choice of game and put themselves in the running for the $5 million in cash and prizes during the Play & Win giveaway.

Jot Art's parent company KaJ Labs recently pledged $100 million to fund the World Health Organization (WHO) and a wide range of non-profit organizations throughout the U.S. and East African nations that are working to provide mitigation and relief efforts for those affected by the novel virus.

The company is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from its "Twist Ring" and "Shape! Jump!" games to fund COVID-19 efforts via its Apps for a Cause® initiative.

About Jot Art

Jot Art is a game development and publishing division of KaJ Labs Inc located in Burbank, CA.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a multinational technology company headquartered in Seattle, WA. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

Media Contact

Juliet Nakasi

Phone: (888)-870-1291

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://kajlabs.com

SOURCE KaJ Labs

Related Links

https://kajlabs.com

