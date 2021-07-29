Mobile Gaming Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio

The report on the mobile gaming market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of AR games.

The mobile gaming market analysis includes platform and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rising popularity of mobile cloud video gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile gaming market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The mobile gaming market covers the following areas:

Mobile Gaming Market Sizing

Mobile Gaming Market Forecast

Mobile Gaming Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Activision Blizzard Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

Niantic Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. The Walt Disney Co.

Ubisoft Entertainment

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

