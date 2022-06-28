Mobile Gaming Market: APAC to Occupy 47% Market Share|Online Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Mobile Gaming Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the mobile gaming market by:

Platform - Online and offline

Geography - APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East , Africa , and South America

Revenue Generating Segment: The mobile gaming market share growth by the online segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rising adoption of mobile devices and the increasing penetration of the internet across the world have encouraged several game service providers to develop online games for mobile devices. Significantly, most online mobile games are available free of cost on application stores and online mobile gaming allows gamers to play games from anywhere and at any time. Such features of online games will drive the mobile gaming market growth during the forecast period. To know about the contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Mobile Gaming Market: Major Driver

The popularity of multiplayer mobile games is one of the key drivers contributing to the mobile gaming market growth. MMO games are online games with a large number of players, typically ranging from hundreds to thousands, playing on the same server. The developers of MMO games are constantly developing new genres to break away from the traditional ways of gaming.

For instance, Pokemon GO is an MMO AR game that was developed by Niantic Inc. (Niantic). In the game, players have to travel physically to find and collect Pokemon species. Smartphone manufacturers are launching smartphones with features such as high-resolution and large-sized displays as well as bezel-less screens to enhance the gaming experience of users. Hence, game developers have developed games based on the display size and other features of smartphones. This, in turn, will drive the mobile gaming market growth during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers along with the market challenges - Grab a sample report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Mobile Gaming Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years.

The competitive scenario provided in the Mobile Gaming Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Mobile Gaming Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The gaming market share is expected to increase to USD 74.93 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.31%.

share is expected to increase to USD 74.93 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.31%. The game streaming market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% and the market share will increase to USD 1.14 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Mobile Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 66.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.56 Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jam City Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Supercell Oy, Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Behold Studios, Larva Game Studios, Lilith Games, Modern Times Group MTG AB, NEXON America Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Ubisoft Entertainment, ZeptoLab UK Ltd., and Zynga Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

Exhibit 89: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 CyberAgent Inc.

Exhibit 93: CyberAgent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: CyberAgent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: CyberAgent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: CyberAgent Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Electronic Arts Inc.

Exhibit 97: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Electronic Arts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 100: GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 NetEase Inc.

Exhibit 108: NetEase Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: NetEase Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: NetEase Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Niantic Inc.

Exhibit 111: Niantic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Niantic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Niantic Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 114: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 115: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 116: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 117: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 118: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Ubisoft Entertainment

Exhibit 122: Ubisoft Entertainment - Overview



Exhibit 123: Ubisoft Entertainment - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Ubisoft Entertainment - Key news



Exhibit 125: Ubisoft Entertainment - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Ubisoft Entertainment - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio