Mobile Gaming Market Expected to Register a Decelerating CAGR of almost 13% by 2025 | Technavio

Driver and Trend Analysis

The rising adoption of AR games is one of the key aspects that is likely to influence the mobile gaming market positively during the next few years. Market players including Microsoft, Google LLC (Google), Apple Inc. (Apple), Sony Corp. (Sony), and Nintendo are investing in AR technology to create an enhanced user-friendly experience for mobile gaming enthusiasts. In addition, most of the market participants are also increasingly partnering with telecommunication services providers and cloud gaming service providers for releasing mobile cloud video games. These factors collectively are likely to promote the growth of the mobile gaming market during 2021-2025.

Mobile Gaming Market by Platform (online and offline) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) and Vendor Forecasts, 2021 - 2025

https://www.technavio.com/report/mobile gaming-market-industry-analysis

"Increasing use of smartphones and tablets, rising internet penetration, and integration of AR technology into mobile devices will contribute the growth of AR technology in mobile gaming", as per Technavio.

Segment Analysis

This market research report fragments the global mobile gaming market by platform (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The online segment was the largest revenue-generating platform segment of the mobile gaming market in 2020. The rising adoption of mobile devices and the increasing penetration of the Internet are encouraging game service providers to develop online games for mobile devices.

46% of the mobile gaming market growth will be generated from APAC. The rising popularity of e-sports and other supporting factors will facilitate regional growth.

Vendor Analysis

The mobile gaming market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several players in the market striving to provide superior products by differentiating them either based on quality or service. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive market competition. This report classifies key market players as dominant, pure-play and industry-focused players to offer effective investment opportunities and allow clients to make informed decisions.

Leading Mobile Gaming Market Players are:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

Niantic Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. The Walt Disney Co.

Ubisoft Entertainment

Prominent Queries Pertaining to Mobile Gaming Market 2021-2025

COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors assisting mobile gaming market growth

Estimation of the mobile gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Investment opportunities in the mobile gaming market

Vendor landscape analysis and detailed information on vendors

COVID-19 combating techniques of the market vendors

Comprehensive details of common threats expected to limit the growth of mobile gaming market vendors

