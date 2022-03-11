Mobile Gaming Market size to Grow by USD 63.66 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The popularity of multiplayer mobile games is one of the key factors driving the growth of the mobile gaming market. MMO games are online games that have a large number of players, typically ranging from hundreds to thousands, playing on the same server. These games are of different types, such as role-playing games (RPGs), first-person shooters (FPS), and real-time strategy (RTS) games. New genres of MMO games are being created by developers. Smartphone manufacturers are launching smartphones with features such as high-resolution and large-sized displays as well as bezel-less screens to enhance the gaming experience. Hence, game developers have developed games based on the display size and other features of smartphones. Technavio expects the popularity of MMO games to encourage mobile game developers to develop online MMO games and gain revenue share.

The growth of alternative gaming platforms will challenge the mobile gaming market during the forecast period. The global markets for PC and console gaming are growing, as online gaming on PCs and consoles offers a better experience to players. The growth of the global gaming market is expected to be driven by the introduction of powerful PC graphics processing units (GPUs). The popularity of e-sports is increasing the demand for gaming consoles. The launch of various high-end gaming consoles has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global mobile gaming market.

Market segmentation

By platform, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into online and offline. The online segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of mobile devices and the increasing penetration of the Internet across the world have encouraged several game service providers to develop online games for mobile devices.

By geography, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for mobile gaming in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

·

Activision Blizzard Inc.



CyberAgent Inc.



Electronic Arts Inc.



GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.



Microsoft Corp.



NetEase Inc.



Niantic Inc.



Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.



Ubisoft Entertainment

Mobile Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 63.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Ubisoft Entertainment Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

