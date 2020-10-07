Mobile Health AG Selects Infosys for its Commercial Launch of Consilium Care™

BENGALURU, India and ZURICH, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been selected by Mobile Health AG, a Switzerland-based Health Tech startup, to enhance the go-to-market (GTM) strategy for its electronically patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) platform, Consilium Care™. Consilium Care™ helps in improving the outcome for patients undergoing cancer treatment through remote monitoring. Through this engagement, Infosys will set up and manage cloud and infrastructure services and support, security and monitoring, and platform management services for Mobile Health AG across multiple geographies.

Mobile Health AG selected Infosys as a partner for its strong domain expertise and experience in Oncology to support the commercial launch of Consilium Care™ through MS Azure. Infosys will help refine the quality of care for cancer patients and enable a value-based digital healthcare system through high-quality patient data and value-based pricing. This aligns with Mobile Health's key business strategy to improve the outcome for patients undergoing cancer treatment by strengthening the collaboration between patients and caregivers.

Infosys, backed by its large healthcare client base, will explore new partnership opportunities with Mobile Health AG to jointly market the Consilium Care™ platform in the US as part of the Infosys Health Platform (IHP).

Frank Gulitz, CIO, Mobile Health AG, said, "After a rigorous selection process we selected Infosys as strategic partner for our Cloud Provider Due Diligence, the global setup of Microsoft Azure, as well as partner for the Infrastructure Operation and Platform Application Managed Service. Infosys was leading against competitors by their well-established Cloud Management Services combined with strong Security Consulting Offerings and Health Industry Insight. We are looking forward to commonly develop new markets for Consilium Care™, our award winning CE-marked platform."

Mohit Joshi, President Infosys, said, "Mobile Health's ePRO platform shows great potential in augmenting healthcare for cancer patients, and we look forward to being a part of this journey to optimize and standardize remote treatment leveraging technology. The partnership will streamline the public CSPs to Mobile Health AG's requirements while offering robust, cost efficient cloud services, support, and security. We will continue to leverage our talent pool and global presence to deliver superior experiences for Consilium Care™ users and patients, to make this platform true value generator in the healthcare space."

For more details, please watch these videos on InfyTV.

About Mobile Health AG

Mobile Health AG was founded in 2014 by three highly experienced key opinion leaders in Oncology, Healthcare Policy & Industry. The combination of study driven platform-development and the ability to minimize patient and care giver challenges along the cancer patient-journey makes the company unique. With consilium care™ the company develops the leading digital platform for ePROs, bringing benefits to patients, providers and practitioners. Several industry awards underline the unique approach to combine science with quality of care (Lohfert-Award 2017, Innovation Qualité 2020 by Swiss Medical Association FMH/SAQM).

Visit www.consilium.care to see how mobile Health AG is giving the patient a voice and why partners join the growing eco-system.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys