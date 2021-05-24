Mobile Health Named Top Occupational Health Company of 2021

"The speed of our results delivery is a clear marker of distinction for us," said Mobile Health Chief Executive Officer Andrew Shulman in acknowledging the honor. "It's one of our key performance indicators. We track it, we live it, we breathe it."

Mobile Health's expedited results delivery provides a critical bridge between employers anxious to fill a vacancy and employees eager to begin work, Shulman said. "The day we don't provide results, someone doesn't get to work."

The CEO credited the company's core philosophy, stellar services, loyal clients, and dedicated workforce for the achievement.

Expanding National Footprint

In naming Mobile Health Company of the Year, HR TECH OUTLOOK highlighted the company's 37-year history and forward-looking plans to solidify itself as a one-stop provider of occupational health solutions. Mobile Health's explosive growth topped 30 percent year-over-year.

Mobile Health provides a full suite of occupational health services, including some aimed at reducing COVID-19 transmission: COVID-19 testing, vaccine administration and respirator fit testing. The company has seven New York clinics and more than 4,000 urgent care centers and labs in its U.S. network, with plans to add 2,000 more in 2021 to solidify its strong national footprint.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health has been a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider since 1984. Mobile Health's scalable and customizable employee health screening solutions provide employers with a healthier, safer, and more productive workforce. Mobile Health offers OSHA-compliant health screenings for every business type and size. Its on-site and in-clinic solutions assure that workers are protected and businesses are compliant with state and federal health regulations. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

About HR TECH Outlook

HR TECH OUTLOOK is a print and digital magazine and go-to resource for senior-level HR leaders and decision-makers to learn and share experiences with products/services, technologies, and HR technology trends.

SOURCE Mobile Health

