Mobile Health's Vaccination Vans Reach Rural Virginia One Small Town at a Time

"We're bringing shots to arms, not expecting arms to come to shots," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health Chief Executive Officer. "Vaccination rates shouldn't slow due to a community lacking the transportation or the technology to secure an appointment. We are here to bring the resources they deserve."

No City Left Behind

Virginia's Prince Edward County continues to trail surrounding counties in per capita vaccinations. The county is listed on the Virginia Department of Health website as having 28.3% of its population fully vaccinated compared to the state-wide 55.3%, leaving them in the bottom six Virginia counties.

"We are offering clinics all around the county, in the rural areas, in the villages, and the geographically dispersed," said Sarah Puckett, Prince Edward Assistant County Administrator and Emergency Management Coordinator, in a recent interview. "Our mission has been to help identify the locations for the clinics to make sure that our citizens had the options." The mobile vaccination clinics are held on weekends, giving those who may work Monday through Friday an opportunity to receive the vaccine.

Mobile Health has provided turnkey mobile and on-site operations to employers for 37 years. Offering employee physicals, drug testing, and other occupational health screenings. Mobile Health's mission has gone beyond employers and is now meeting the needs of individual citizens across the country to protect the American people from COVID-19.

